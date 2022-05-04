Richard Bedbrook has been appointed as the new England Women’s Head of Performance Pathways, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

Bedbrook, who is currently the regional director for South East Stars, will take up his new position at the conclusion of the Charlotte Edwards Cup next month. He will oversee the England Women’s A and Under-19 programmes to help develop players for international cricket.

The 43-year old’s early focus will be to prepare for the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in early 2023 in South Africa.

“I’m really looking forward to my new role with the ECB and to have an opportunity to make an impact on the international game,” Bedbrook said in an ECB statement.

“We want to be preparing and supporting players both on and off the pitch to give them the very best chance of doing themselves justice when they step onto the pitch to represent England Women for the first time,” he added.

Bedbrook had been at Surrey County Cricket Club in a full-time capacity for eighteen of the last nineteen years, working at an elite level in both the women’s and men’s games. In 2017, he was appointed as Surrey’s first ever full-time women’s head coach and coached the Surrey Stars to the Kia Super League title in 2018.

“I am truly thankful for all the experiences and memories I have gained at Surrey and am very proud of the roles I have had and how those have impacted on a number of players across the women’s and men’s game,” Bedbrook said.

“I’d like to send my best wishes to all my colleagues at the South East Stars, at Surrey CCC and across the London & South East region for their continued hard work in developing the women’s game,” he added.

Jonathan Finch, Director England Women’s Cricket, said, “Richard has been instrumental in developing the women’s and girls’ performance programmes for Surrey and South East Stars and has an in depth knowledge of domestic and international cricket.”

