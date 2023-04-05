BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Richard Branson’s rocket company Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

NewsWire
0
0

Virgin Orbit, the rocket company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, has filed for bankruptcy after announcing to lay off 85 per cent of its employees.

The low Earth orbit launch company, spun out of Branson’s Virgin Galactic, filed for bankruptcy protection with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“On April 4, 2023, Virgin Orbit and its domestic subsidiaries commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware,” said the company in its filing.

Virgin Orbit will now seek a sale of the entire company or its assets as possible resources to resolve its bankruptcy status.

Virgin Orbit laid off nearly 85 per cent of its workforce — about 675 employees — after it failed to secure key funding.

It has ceased operations “for the foreseeable future”, its CEO Dan Hart told employees last week.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to secure the funding to provide a clear path for this company. We have no choice but to implement immediate and extremely painful changes,” Hart told the employees.

Branson founded Virgin Orbit in 2017 after spinning off from its sister company, Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Orbit has been developing an air-launched rocket, dubbed LauncherOne, for launching small satellites to orbit.

In January, its rocket carrying satellites into space suffered an “anomaly”, abruptly ending the first foray into orbital launch from the UK territory.

An investigation into that failed mission “is nearly complete and our next production rocket with the needed modification incorporated is in final stages of integration and test”, a Virgin Orbit spokesperson said in a March statement.

20230405-084006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sensex down 200 points down amid volatile trade

    Sensex reverses gains after touching fresh high

    Tripathy is new CMD of United India Insurance

    Second Covid wave unlikely to severely impact textile sector: Ind-Ra