Richard Linklater to film musical for 20 years

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) After spending 12 years on his Oscar-nominated drama “Boyhood”, director Richard Linklater will be filming musical “Merrily We Roll Along” for 20 years.

The adaptation of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Merrily We Roll Along” will feature Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt and Blake Jenner, reports variety.com.

“I first saw, and fell in love with ‘Merrily…’ in the 1980s and I can’t think of a better place to spend the next 20 years than in the world of a Sondheim musical. I don’t enter this multi-year experience lightly, but it seems the best, perhaps the only way, to do this story justice on film,” said Linklater.

Ginger Sledge, Jason Blum, Jonathan Marc Sherman and Linklater are attached to the project as producers.

The musical follows life of a talented composer Franklin Shepard, who abandon his friends and career to become a producer of Hollywood movies.

Linklater, along with stars Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette and Ellar Coltrane, shot “Boyhood” over the course of 12 years.

