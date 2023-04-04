ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Richard Madden says he would be honoured to work in Bollywood movie

Actor Richard Madden, who will be soon seen playing an elite spy in the upcoming streaming action-thriller series ‘Citadel’, said that he will be honoured to work in a Bollywood movie.

The actor is in Mumbai for the Asia-Pacific leg of promotions of the series which also stars global star Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking to the media at a press event in the city, Richard said: “India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here.”

He also mentioned that he would like to essay a comic role if he works in a Bollywood movie as it’s something that he hasn’t tried his hands on.

Talking more about his visit to India, the actor shared that although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally, however a possible interaction with an unwanted friend – a leopard that often lurks in the eco-sensitive zone, deterred him from doing so.

