INDIA

Rickshaw-puller dragged under car for 300 metres in Lutyens’ Delhi, driver held

In a shocking incident on late Tuesday evening, a cycle rickshaw puller was injured after allegedly being dragged for around 300 meters under a car driven recklessly on Firoz Shah Road in the New Delhi area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal said that the injured had been taken to RML hospital for treatment.

The driver of the offending vehicle identified as Farman, 25, a resident of Murad Nagar near Ghaziabad, was apprehended from the spot.

The official said that the car hit the cycle rickshaw on Firoz Shah road and subsequently dragged the rickshaw puller as the vehicle did not stop.

Tayal said that the crime team had arrived at the spot and legal action is being taken.

