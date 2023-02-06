It seems to be India’s year at the global entertainment arena as after the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards win of ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the S.S.Rajamouli directorial ‘RRR’, along with Oscar nominations for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘All That Breathes’, Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej clinched the honour at the recently concluded Grammy Awards.

The composer picked up his career’s third Grammy for ‘Divine Tides’, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. The album ‘Divine Tides’ is a collaborative project with rock-legend and Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

Sharing his happiness right after the win, Ricky posted a picture and wrote: “Super grateful, my 3rd Grammy Award.”

In a statement shared with the media, the music composer said: “It feels absolutely surreal to win the biggest prize in music again for the third time. I am extremely grateful to have had another opportunity to make my country India proud by achieving this on the biggest platform in the world for music. I’d like to thank the Recording Academy for this honour, my collaborators Stewart Copeland, Herbert Waltl, Eric Schilling, and everyone else who made this album possible.”

20230206-110004