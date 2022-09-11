INDIALIFESTYLE

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to make London Fashion Week runway debut

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANSlife) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will make her London Fashion Week runway debut, opening the show for ace British fashion designer Helen Anthony. This is the first time the influencer and Indian jewellery designer is set to walk the runway on an international stage. Riddhima will open the show wearing her own creations as well as Anthony’s.

“I’ve always been proud of the shows I have walked for in India, but I’m excited and nervous, this is the first time I will be walking on an international platform, that too at London Fashion Week. I have two looks for the show, but they are both surprises, I trust Anthony completely, so I can’t wait to see what they are like,” says Sahni.

This show is set to be held on September 19, 2022, at the Parckcro in London, and will feature Riddhima X Punjab Jeweller’s exclusive jewellery paired alongside Anthony’s clothes. Both brands collaborate to bring to life the great design legacies of their respective regions and to enable a craft exchange on this globally renowned platform.

This is also the first time the jewellery designer will be presenting her creations to a global audience. “The show is themed around East meets West and this collaboration is very close to my heart. It has taken numerous zoom calls planning this, among both teams, and I’m glad we are on the same page. My collection titled ‘Samara’ is inspired by my daughter, it is a confluence of the East and West, it has a mix of contemporary pieces as well as polki and diamond statement designs,” adds Riddhima.

On the runway, a plethora of jewels crafted using age-old techniques such as kundan polki, jadau, minakari, and others will be showcased. Traditional yellow and white gold necklaces, earrings, bracelets and waist belts will be paired with Anthony’s modern silhouettes.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in

20220911-112602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NEET PG 2021: SC agrees to examine plea seeking fresh mop-up...

    Relief for ‘rape’ accused Vijay Babu, no arrest till Tuesday

    Any threat in cyberspace impacts our national security: Doval

    FSSAI assures action against hanging of toilet brushes over pizza dough...