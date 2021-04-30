Late actor Rishi Kapoor passed away last year on this day. His daughter and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has penned a note along with two photographs featuring her dad.

Riddhima posted two pictures on Instagram. The first features Riddhima as a toddler with Rishi Kapoor holding her. The second photograph has a grown-up Riddhima posing with her father.

“If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ‘Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.’ — Dorothy Mae Cavendish I love you always,” she wrote as the caption.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia.

–IANS

