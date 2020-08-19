Ride for Raja motorcycle event on August 23

Peel Children’s Aid Foundation is a recipient for the Ride for Raja motorcycle event which aims to raise over $30,000 for vulnerable youth in the care of Peel Children’s Ride.

This year the Ride for Raja will begin at Peel Children’s Aid new building and will features over 70 motorcyclists riding in support of children and youth in Peel.

The event is in memory of Mandeep Singh Cheema (Raja), a family member who passed away tragically in 2012.

It happens at the Peel Children’s Aid Parking Lot, 25 Capston Drive, Mississauga, L5W 0H3, on Sunday, August 23 at 10 am.

The dignitaries expected to attend include Premier Doug Ford, MPPs Nina Tangri, MPP Deepak Anand, Navdeep Gill and Anita Dhillon, Mandeep Singh Cheema Foundation Representatives and Rav Bains, Chief Executive Officer, Peel Children’s Aid.