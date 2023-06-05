The trailer of their upcoming series “Badtameez Dil”, which was unveiled on Monday, presents the journey of a girl who believes in old-school romance and a guy who is an ardent believer of modern-day love.

The trailer, which is 1 minute and 35 seconds in length, follows the opposing ideologies of its leads essayed by Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti. While Ridhi’s character sticks to conventional methods of love, Barun’s character has some twisted ideas about love as his characters says in the trailer, “Shaadi usse karo jisse dosti ho aur sex usse karo jo hot ho (marry someone whom you can call a friend, and have sex with the one who is hot)”.

About “Badtameez Dil”, Ridhi said: “Classic romance is such a feel-good emotion to capture on the screen and ‘Badtameez Dil’ has done that job perfectly! It portrays the problems that a lot of couples face these days while falling in love, but they fail to resolve these differences and opt for the easy way out. I think ‘Badtameez Dil’ will definitely help a lot of audiences with a different perspective on how to tackle such issues.”

She added: “There’s a warm, familiar, happy, comforting feeling with old world romance. Stories about lovers and their unique love stories are forever loved and grab the audience’s hearts. I am thrilled to say that this is my first ever rom com of any sort. I have never ever played a character like Liz. Coz I’ve never played a rom com heroine. I’ve always portrayed strong protagonists and trust me I am so looking forward to the audience seeing me in a genre that is the oldest genre in the world I have never been a part of.”

Set in London, the show also stars Minissha Lamba, and Mallika Dua. The trailer takes the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of friendship, romance, heartbreak and family drama.

Shedding light on his character, Barun said: “My character in the series, Karan, is very opinionated and sorted about his life decisions as it appears. He knows what he wants and what he believes but of course, as the story unfolds, it will reveal who he really is. I am sure the audience will understand and relate to the character on many levels. I think Karan might be the character where I went through the most amount of emotional transition as an actor ever.”

“Badtameez Dil” will drop on June 9 on Amazon miniTV.

