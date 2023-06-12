ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ridhi Dogra: ‘I crush on all my directors, follow them like sheep’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Ridhi Dogra, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recent shows ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’, has shared that she crushes on all her directors.

The actress who has had two releases within a week is garnering praises for both the shows: ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’ have her portraying two completely different characters.

She said: “I crush on all my directors. I follow them like sheep. Oni was remarkable to work with for both the seasons of ‘Asur 2’. I was in love with his mind. The whole show was a beautiful teamwork. Even Gaurav Shukla, our writer, I call him our Desi Tarantino (sic).”

Talking about the journey of ‘Asur’, she said: “When I was approached for the first season, It was like a show had come my way and I had to decide if I had to do or not. Then I came to know Barun was a part of it, so I asked him. He told me to do it and so it was with his conviction I said Yes. For the second season, I knew I couldn’t wait to come back for it”.

‘Asur 2’ is an 8-episode series, currently streaming on Jio Cinema. ‘Asur 2’ progresses from where season 1 ended.

20230612-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zareen Khan wants to do much more than look ‘hot’ in...

    I’m single by choice, says Piya Valecha

    ‘Jalsa’ trailer presents gripping tale set in a world of deceit...

    Vicky Kaushal turns DJ in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ...