Ridhi Dogra, who has joined the cast of the second season of the web series ‘Pitchers’, said she refused to work on other’s terms and conditions and quit her job in an advertising agency to become an actress.

She recalled: “I remember my boss dictating that this is not right, and this is wrong even after me working so hard. The first thought which crossed my mind was that who is he to judge what’s right or wrong? Creativity is subjective. That was the day I decided to leave because I was not meant to be there. I am an actor and that’s my start up,” she said.

The actress is known for her roles in ‘The Married Woman’, ‘Diya Aur Bati Hum’, Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’, among others. She added on leaving her comfort zone and exploring a more challenging profession of acting.

“I decided to be an actor and leave the comfort zone of a comfortable job. I was working in a TV channel, prior to that I was in an advertising agency. I have worked behind the camera, handled events and have been a part of the marketing and PR team as well,” she added.

‘Pitchers 1’ is a story of four entrepreneurs, who left their jobs to establish their own ventures and for that they faced all the odds in their lives. It featured Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles, and was released in 2015.

Ridhi talked about the show, and its USP. “I feel what has worked phenomenally well for the show is the fact that it connects to the sentiments, heart and mind of start-up enthusiasts, freshers who are venturing into the corporate world or building up businesses. It speaks directly to the youth of today who are transitioning from their 20’s to adulthood and have big dreams and aspirations to accomplish in future.”

“Even if we are not in that phase, each one of us has definitely encountered that at some point in life and that’s what ‘Pitchers’ season 2 wants to convey to the audience,” she concluded.

‘Pitchers 2’ will be streaming from December 23 on ZEE5.

