Ridhi Dogra: ‘Nothing wrong with being called TV/OTT actor’

Ridhi Dogra, who’s known for her appearances in ‘TVF Pitcher 2’ and ‘Nach Baliye 6’, has weighed in on the long-standing debate o actors being categorised according to the medium they are visible in.

She said that getting typecast comes from within. Actors shouldn’t limit themselves to a label, irrespective of the medium they come from or work in. She also mentioned that there’s nothing wrong in being called a TV or OTT actor.

Ridhi, for instance, will be seen in the upcoming SRK-Nayanthara-starrer ‘Jawan’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’, along with the highly anticipated web series ‘Asur 2’.

She said: “As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves. People just want to put each other in labels and concepts because it helps them ease things out, but the truth is that acting and creative jobs are intangible, and you can’t really put a rim around it.”

Ridhi added: “As an actor, I don’t belong to any particular medium. For me, the real win would be if I am able to contribute in any medium in the capacity that it needs. While there’s nothing wrong with being called a TV or an OTT actor, I believe it is very restricting of our ability. The intelligence the person has defines him or her and not the medium. Putting actors in labels is lazy on the part of those who make them.”

