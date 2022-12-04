ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ridhi Dogra talks about ‘Pitchers’ returning after seven years

NewsWire
0
0

Ridhi Dogra is known for her work in ‘The Married Woman’, ‘Diya Aur Bati Hum’, Woh Apna Sa’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’.

The actress in now on board the second season of the web series ‘Pitchers’ and she is quite happy to be part of Season 2 coming after seven years.

Ridhi said: “I was surprised when I was approached to be part of ‘Pitchers Season 2’. It’s a cult franchise and is loved by the audience across the country. Fans, including me, have been waiting for it to return for seven years now, and I am glad that I get to be a part of the much-awaited new season.”

‘Pitchers 1’ was a story of four entrepreneurs, who left their jobs to establish their own ventures and for that they faced all the odds. It featured Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles and was streamed in 2015. Now, the second season is coming after the gap of seven years.

Asked how she feels about joining the cast of the web series, the actress said: “I jumped on board as soon as I heard the storyline, especially because of how Arunabh Kumar, the creator of the show, has envisioned Season 2 and how the mad ride continues.

“Without spilling much about the show, we can’t wait for the audience to watch the new season as the second instalment will surely exceed your expectations.”

‘Pitchers 2’ will soon release on ZEE5.

20221204-190805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Call of the Himalayas: How Ajith arranged a BMW bike for...

    Aishwarya Rai’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ release date out

    IANS Review: ‘Odela Railway Station’: A suspense thriller that avoid cliches...

    Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja wins Best Original Score at Amsterdam International Film Festival