ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ridhiema Tiwari to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Sasural Genda Phool’ actress Ridhiema Tiwari talks about playing an antagonist in the fantasy drama ‘Raazz Mahal’ featuring Himanshu Soni and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.

Talking about her role, she said: “When the script was first narrated to me, I was thrilled because this was the first opportunity to explore such a devious and complex character. Powerful roles come naturally to me. It’s definitely my comfort zone yet the duality of the character around other characters makes this very challenging and I love challenges. I was both excited and curious to explore my journey as Chandralekha and the plot caught my attention. I just couldn’t resist saying yes.”

The 38-year-old is known for her roles in ‘Do Dil Ek Jaan’, ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, and many more. She is also known for her Bollywood Debut in the 2017 film ‘Begum Jaan’.

The actress says that she has played several characters but for her, this is far more challenging and tough.

“I’ve played many roles in my career, but by far this is the most interesting and challenging of them all. Chandralekha as Dakini is dark, devious, deadly cruel, and vicious on screen. She follows her gut and doesn’t bow down in front of anyone. Getting into the skin of the character was a purely intuitive process as I explored more about Dakini,” she concluded.

20221122-145405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pooja Dey on working with Vikram Bhatt, Rohit Roy in ‘Maaya...

    Blingy ‘Pushpa’ set for Samantha’s item number as she jives with...

    Randeep Hooda pitches in to provide oxygen concentrators

    Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 66, wishes pour in