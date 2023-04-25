ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ridley Scott dissects ‘Napoleon’ – war hero, failed empire builder, flawed husband

NewsWire
0
1

“Napoleon”, Ridley Scott’s sweeping historical epic about the French military leader, debuted footage for the first time at CinemaCon, reports ‘Variety’.

The film is a mix of the new and old worlds, and not just in terms of its subject matter. It’s being produced by Apple Original Films, one of the new tech players to enter the movie business, and is being distributed in theatres by Sony, a traditional studio that used its presentation to talk up the movie, ‘Variety’ adds.

“The film shouts big screen,” Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman teased.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon Bonaparte, the brilliant military strategist who conquered much of Europe only to see his empire crumble.

But the film isn’t all about the battles that determined the course of history. It will also offer a more personal look at the visionary commander by dissecting his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The film could be a major awards season player, notes ‘Variety’. Kirby was previously nominated for an Oscar for “Pieces of a Woman”, while Phoenix won the best actor prize for “oker”. Plus, Scott knows his way around an historical epic, having previously directed the likes of “Gladiator”, “The Last Duel”, and “Exodus: Gods and Kings”.

“He can do things cinematically that few, if any, filmmakers half his age can do,” said Rothman, who noted that Scott has yet to win an Oscar. That could change, the studio chief suggested. This time, Scott “does it on a scale not seen in years”, Rothman said.

“Napoleon” will open in cinemas exclusively on November 22, 2023, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ at an undetermined date.

20230425-202202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scorsese, DiCaprio to team up yet again for 1740s shipwreck thriller

    Brett Goldstein, girlfriend Beth Rylance spiralling towards splitsville

    Hilaria Baldwin feels the ‘wear and tear’ of pregnancy

    Priyanka Chopra sets the mercury soaring with bikini picture