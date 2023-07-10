INDIA

Ridley Scott transforms Joaquin Phoenix as the ruthless Napoleon Bonaparte

NewsWire
0
0

‘Gladiator’ star Joaquin Phoenix and director Ridley Scott have reunited to conquer one more historical military epic, reports ‘Variety’.

Sony and Apple have released the first trailer for ‘Napoleon’, directed by Scott and starring Phoenix as iconic French commander Napoleon Bonaparte.

‘Napoleon’, according to the film’s official logline as quoted by ‘Variety’, “is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

“The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

Alongside Phoenix, according to ‘Variety’, ‘Napoleon’ stars Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson ‘The Bourreau’, Edouard Philipponnat as the Russian Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as the diplomat Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot.

The Apple production is set to premiere exclusively in theatres this Thanksgiving weekend on November 22 and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

2023071037011

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong’s Saifuddin Soz hits out at Azad over his Article 370...

    CUET-UG: Exam starts Friday, over 8L appearing in first slot

    Ex-SP MLA heckled for joining BJP

    HC warns Delhi govt over black marketing of oxygen