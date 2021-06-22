The rifle recovered from one of the three terrorists killed in an encounter at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday was snatched during a terrorist attack on a CRPF party at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar, the police said on Tuesday.

“The rifle recovered from LeT terrorist Khurshid Mir, who was killed in the Sopore encounter, is the same as the one snatched in the Lawaypora attack in which 3 CRPF personnel were martyred,” the police said.

Three CRPF personnel were killed in action at Lawaypora on March 25 after terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle.

On Monday, three LeT terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter with the police and the security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The slain terrorists were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Pandith alias Muda of Dangerpora Sopore, Khursheed Ahmad Mir of Brath Kalan, and a Pakistani terrorist named Abdullah alias Asrar.

“All the killed terrorists were linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Mudasir Pandith was the commander of the LeT for North Kashmir,” the police said.

The police said that as per records, all the slain terrorists were part of a group involved in various terror crimes and several cases were registered against them.

