INDIA

Rifle stolen from police station in Bihar’s Chapra

The rifle of a home guard was stolen in the town police station in Bihar’s Chapra on Friday, police said.

Chapra police registered an FIR against the home guard and arrested him on the charge of negligence. The FIR was registered against him under the direction of Saran SP Dr Gaurav Mangla.

The home guard was identified as Bharat Pundit, deployed in the town police station. After his duty got over, Pundit went back to his barracks and fell asleep. During that period, an unidentified person entered and stole his weapon. The incident came to light when he woke up and searched for his rifle.

In wake of this incident, the SP visited the town police station to investigate. As the rifle was not found by the police personnel, an FIR was registered and Pundit arrested.

Meanwhile, the home guard strongly objected to the action of police. The officials of the Home Guard Association claimed that the personnel were not given adequate time to sleep in secure places and forcibly asked them to work beyond the duty hours.

“It is extremely unfair that Pundit was booked for negligence and also arrested by the district police. Home Guard Association is objecting to the action of district police,” said an official of the association in Chapra.

