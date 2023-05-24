The political rift between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP MP from Guna K.P. Yadav came into the open once again ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav, who had defeated Scindia in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Guna has expressed his disappointment over not inviting him to meetings organised by Scindia loyalists in the Gwalior-Shivpuri district.

Miffed over not being invited to a meeting of the Yadav community in Shivpuri district, K. P. Yadav said, “I wasn’t called to the meeting of my own community. For the first time I wasn’t invited or informed about the meeting of the Yadav community. It seems a conspiracy against me, which is why I wasn’t invited for the meeting,” Yadav told the media in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Yadav’s remarks came two days after Scindia addressed a gathering of local people (Gwalior, Shivpuri) on May 22 in Shivpuri district. Sources privy to the development told IANS that Scindia addressed two gatherings of different communities – Kewat, Majhi, Yadav, Vaisya and some others.

While addressing a gathering of the Vasya community in Shivpuri on May 22, Scindia apologised to the people with folded hands saying “I apologise for whatever mistakes occurred in the past. Please pardon me.”

Yadav said on Wednesday that personal rifts need to be kept aside and he should have been invited as he is an elected representative of the area. “These things send wrong messages to the society. We need to be united. I am disappointed with the development,” Yadav added.

However, it is not the first time that the rift between Scindia and Yadav has come to the fore, it has happened several times in the past also. Yadav had earlier alleged he was not invited to Scindia’s meeting. Later, the state BJP leadership tried to close the gap between these two leaders in an attempt to send a message that things are fine now.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday shared a video on its official Twitter handle, in which Yadav can be heard saying, “Some people are trying to create problems. He should have contested the election against me again and then it would have shown how popular he (Scindia) is.”

20230524-192802