BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Right to Service Commission penalises Faridabad corporation officials

NewsWire
0
0

The Haryana Right to Service Commission (RTS) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on six zonal taxation officers of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad for inordinately delaying 152 cases of applicants seeking service under the change of name of owners in property tax register.

RTS Secretary Hitender Kumar said the change of name in property tax register is a crucial service for the citizens. He said that the commission learned that more than 150 cases were observed to be pending behind the timelines after reviewing Antyodaya SARAL reports.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a notice was served to the municipal Commissioner, seeking explanation for delay.

A report was subsequently received from the Commissioner, which informed that 152 cases were allocated to six zonal taxation officers who gave their individual explanation regarding the delay.

He said while observing the explanation submitted by them, the commission came to the conclusion that the justifications given were nothing more than a blame game and are sufficiently vague to demonstrate that a lose approach was taken in their work.

The Secretary said even if one-month’s extra time period beyond the RTS timeline to dispose of the cases was condoned in view of the submissions of the zonal taxation officers, even then there were cases that were delayed even further.

He said during hearing it was noticed that the time of the applicants was not respected.

Kumar said the commission is working hard with a target to eliminate word adelay’ for applicants seeking government notified services.

He said the stringent action taken from time to time by the commission is gaining positive responses from the public and strengthening their trust in the system.

20230406-152401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CESL resumes distribution of LED bulbs in UP, Bihar

    Searce gets Google Cloud Managed Services Provider status

    Amazon India to offer its transportation services to third-party merchants

    CCI okays acquisition of METRO Cash, Carry by Reliance Retail Ventures