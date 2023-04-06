The Haryana Right to Service Commission (RTS) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on six zonal taxation officers of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad for inordinately delaying 152 cases of applicants seeking service under the change of name of owners in property tax register.

RTS Secretary Hitender Kumar said the change of name in property tax register is a crucial service for the citizens. He said that the commission learned that more than 150 cases were observed to be pending behind the timelines after reviewing Antyodaya SARAL reports.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a notice was served to the municipal Commissioner, seeking explanation for delay.

A report was subsequently received from the Commissioner, which informed that 152 cases were allocated to six zonal taxation officers who gave their individual explanation regarding the delay.

He said while observing the explanation submitted by them, the commission came to the conclusion that the justifications given were nothing more than a blame game and are sufficiently vague to demonstrate that a lose approach was taken in their work.

The Secretary said even if one-month’s extra time period beyond the RTS timeline to dispose of the cases was condoned in view of the submissions of the zonal taxation officers, even then there were cases that were delayed even further.

He said during hearing it was noticed that the time of the applicants was not respected.

Kumar said the commission is working hard with a target to eliminate word adelay’ for applicants seeking government notified services.

He said the stringent action taken from time to time by the commission is gaining positive responses from the public and strengthening their trust in the system.

