Accusing them of luring Hindu girls with false identities and exploiting them sexually, Bajrang Dal and VHP activists assaulted a few minority community students in Bhagwan Mahavir University campus here, sources said on Thursday.

On Thursday, a video clip surfaced showing a Muslim boy identifying himself as Raj Shaihk, resident of Bhestan, confessing on camera that he was dating two to three Hindu girls simultaneously. He is also seen claiming that he had physical relations with one of the girls. Activists have found two to three girls’ photos on his mobile phone.

Bhagwan Mahavir University registrar Vijay Matawala told local media that he too is in possession of the said video clip which would be handed over to the disciplinary committee.

On the incident of assault in the campus on Wednesday, Matawala’s said that the administration mistook it to be a minor scuffle between students.

In the wake of rise in the incidents of alleged ‘Love Jihad’, the VHP and Hindu activists had been keeping a watch in the campus for the past few days.

They spoke to a few girl students and acted only after collecting evidence, the activists claimed.

