Delhi Police on Tuesday detained five members of the Maharana Partap Sena for staging a protest demanding the renaming of Shahjahan Road in the national capital to Bhagwan Parshuram Marg.

According to the police, the right wing activists under the leadership of Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, President, Maharana Partap Sena, reached the Shahjahan Road holding placards and demanded to change the name of the road to Bhagwan Parshuram Marg.

“However, the local police soon reached the spot and detained five protesters,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amrutha Guguloth, said.

Several streets in Lutyens’ Delhi are named after Mughal rulers, and right wing groups from time to time keep demanding to change their names.

Earlier in the day, the members of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Rajput Mahasangh met Satish Upadhyay, the Vice Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and urged him to rename Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road.

Upadhyay assured them that the NDMC will ponder over the matter as per the proper guidelines mentioned in its constitution with regard to changing names of roads.

On May 10, 44 activists of United Hindu Front and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena were detained from outside the Qutub Minar after they went there to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, and demanded renaming of the world heritage site to ‘Vishnu Stambh’.

