The New Delhi-based Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention in the barbaric incident of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

RRAG Director Suhas Chakma said that the Centre instead of taking action against the war criminals, is shooting at the messenger i.e. Twitter where the videos went viral on Wednesday.

“Without Twitter, the truth would have never come out, and no law and order problem has been created by these videos which forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak for the first time on Manipur in the last 79 days of riots,” Chakma said in a statement.

He said that although the FIR was lodged on May 4, the Manipur Police made an arrest on Thursday.

“In the light of the admitted inaction of the Manipur Police in the 79 days, no fair investigation can be expected from the Manipur Police and its tweets are merely to assuage the outrage expressed across the country against the savage incident and not to establish accountability for the war crimes committed. Furthermore, this barbaric incident has not been referred to any other agency for investigation,” Chakma added.

The RRAG Director said that faith in the rule of law has collapsed because of the inaction on this particular savage incident and other violations of international humanitarian laws, silence of the Centre, including the Prime Minister, till this incident and no update from both the CBI and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice (Retd) Ajay Lamba regarding the progress of the investigations.

In the light of the the Supreme Court taking suo moto cognizence of the case, there is no justification for the continuation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the rights body stated.

