Rihai Manch alleges UP Police wants to kill activists

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Anti-CAA activist and Rihai Manch President Mohd Shoaib, who has been released by the court on bail, on Tuesday alleged that UP Police wants to kill its activists in the state.

Addressing a press confrence here, he alleged: “I was mentally tortured by the UP police after the arrest. They even questioned me about Rajiv Yadav. I have serious doubts on the intentions of the UP police, that they want to kill Rajiv Yadav.”

Shoaib, who is in his 70s, said that he was sent to jail for a month for agitating against the “unconstitutional” Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The government arrested me for keeping the constitutional values high and I am proud of it,” he said.

The Rihai Manch alleged that their activist Robin Verma has been sacked from the college where he was teaching, and that the police is trying to frame their organisation.

Rihai Manch has been raising crucial questions on the police’s version during the killings of Dalits, Muslims, and OBC youth in encounters under their ‘Thok-Do’ policy.

Many of these cases are now being investigated by the National Human Rights Commission.

–IANS

miz/rt/vd