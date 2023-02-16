ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky changed son’s name several times

‘Diamonds’ hitmaker Rihanna, who recently stunned the audience with her Super Bowl performance, was confused over her baby’s name.

The singer has revealed that she and her partner A$AP Rocky changed their son’s name several times before settling on a moniker, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

After welcoming her first child with the rapper in May 2022, Rihanna, 34, has remained tight-lipped about their son’s name.

In a new interview with ‘British Vogue’, she has reflected on being mum as well as juggling her parent life with preparing for the ultimate pop music comeback and has explained that she changed her son’s name numerous times before finding the perfect one.

Speaking of motherhood in the candid interview, Rihanna said, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “It changed a lot but you’re just at the same constant. You’re of service. Literally that is it. You are joyful when you get the time to shower. You know.”

She further mentioned, “I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off the glass just to peep at him. Those were always my favourite, his little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his colour come in, just all of these changes.”

It comes after Rihanna left the world speechless during her Super Bowl performance as she announced she was expecting her second child, just nine months after giving birth to her firstborn.

