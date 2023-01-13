ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Rihanna drops video ahead of Super Bowl halftime show performance

NewsWire
Sensation Rihanna, who will be performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February, surprised her fans with a new video on Friday.

She took to Instagram and shared a teaser ahead of her much-awaited performance.

In the clip, the nine-time Grammy winner looks every inch gorgeous sporting a black dress layered with an eye-catching feathered yellow cape. Her look was completed with chunky jewels.

The video features her walking towards the camera as voices of news reporters talking about her can be heard. It ends with Rihanna standing under the spotlight with her singing in the background.

It was in September 2022 that Rihanna confirmed on social media that she is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The football league championship will take place on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, US.

