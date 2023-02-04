Rihanna is making her comeback with a huge tour after she takes to the stage at the ‘Super Bowl’.

The ‘Diamonds’ hit maker will headline the half-time show next Saturday marking the kick-off of her new tour and plans to make new music, it has been claimed, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Insiders have said that she’s already got her North American dates planned and will soon be focusing on European dates, which will also reportedly see her gig in the U.K. The singer is said to be “working overtime” as she prepares for the tour.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she is also said to be planning “mini residencies” in huge cities for fans to watch her perform.

A music insider told The Sun: “Rihanna’s ‘Super Bowl’ halftime performance will be one of the best of all time. The list of songs that made the cut are pretty comprehensive and touch on every era of Rihanna including the new one she’s about to embark on.”

The source further said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “She has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the ‘Super Bowl’ and it will be a matter of time before European dates are announced for 2024.”

She will perform on February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

