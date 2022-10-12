ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rihanna is Ayushi Khurana’s fashion icon

NewsWire
0
0

Ayushi Khurana, who is currently seen playing the titular role in the TV show ‘Ajooni’ talks about her look in the serial and says that pop star Rihanna is her fashion icon and she loves her style.

Ayushi started her career as a stylish and with the money she earned, she came to Mumbai to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress.

She says: “Comfort is my number one style motto. Style refers to a person’s own way of expressing oneself. Being an actress has always been my dream.”

“And styling is just a passion that has evolved into a career. Since I couldn’t start out as an actress, I started styling to manage my expenses. Once I had saved up some cash, I came to Mumbai to pursue my goal.”

“Rihanna is my fashion icon; I adore how she handles herself. I’ve always looked up to her as my fashion inspiration since she can look good in any outfit, but when I style myself, I also prioritise my comfort and how I feel. Since comfort is my number one fashion tenet, I often try to keep things simple, stylish, and bohemian.”

She shares fashion tips: “I have a few fashion rules that I live by and would advise my followers to follow: buy less, mix and match, buy only after trying something on to prevent regret, and most importantly, always dress for yourself and never for anybody else.”

Ayushi plays a brave and daring girl Ajooni in the show. It also stars Shoaib Ibrahim in the lead.

‘Ajooni’ airs on Star Bharat.

20221012-130206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women can be more confident when people boost their confidence, not...

    ‘Ghar Waapsi’ actors share experience of working with their director

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead one day after his...

    ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his marriage with romantic pic