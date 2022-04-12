Pregnant Barbadian singer-actress Rihanna has sent the Internet into a frenzy by appearing with her fully grown baby bump on the cover of ‘Vogue’ magazine. The “Love The Way You Lie” singer took to her social media and shared the adorable picture.

She wrote in the caption, “Our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!” For the cover shoot, she wore a red strapless jumpsuit with laces from the house of Alaia, the brand name of the Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia, which she paired with matching gloves.

For footwear, she tied her outfit together with a pair of red and transparent pointed-toe stilettos, also from Alaia, and rounded her look with Chopard earrings.

As she explores motherhood, the singer shared that it had given her the opportunity to try clothing that she would have never sported otherwise.

Rihanna said in an interview with ‘Vogue’: “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear just because my body is changing.”

She added: “I’m hoping we are able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

