Rihanna reportedly records 2 new songs for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It has been rumoured that singer Rihanna will contribute to the soundtrack of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

According to reports, the Barbadian beauty has recorded two new songs for the upcoming Marvel superhero picture.

The new songs she’s dropping reportedly include the end credits song, but this should be taken with a grain of salt as neither Marvel nor Rih has confirmed her involvement in the potential blockbuster, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Further fueling the speculation of her new music, Rihanna has just changed her TikTok profile picture.

The 34-year-old updated her page on the video-sharing platform with an image of her wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt along with sporty sunglasses.

The avatar shows the new mother with her long dark hair arranged over one side of her shoulders.

While Rihanna has 5.7 million followers on the platform, she has not posted any video so far. Typically when entertainers change their social media profile icon, they’re gearing up for a new project, which has the Navy excited for what’s ahead.

The ‘Black Panther’ sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler, with Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman among the returning cast.

Tenoch Huerta is cast as the new villain Namor, the leader of the underwater kingdom of Talocan.

Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking passing in August 2020, Marvel has confirmed that it has no plans to recast the role of T’Challa. The movie is set to open in U.S. theaters on November 11.

As for Rihanna, she has been spotted hitting the studio after she was announced to perform at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. She has not released any solo songs in years, with her eighth and last studio album ‘Anti’ arriving in 2016.

