Rihanna sets pregnancy fashion goals as she talks about the kind of mom she will be

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Rihanna is not one to shy away from flaunting her baby bump. She has kept her style quotient pretty high throughout her pregnancy. Ever since she started showing, Rihanna has made it a point to not hide her baby bump.

She is setting a pretty high benchmark for pregnancy fashion with her bold and bewitching outfit choices.

Rihanna’s latest outing was for an event of her beauty brand and she looked uber stylish in a silver two piece with the highlight being the diamond waist band she added over her belly to accessorise her baby bump.

During the event, she gave an interview to Elle where she confirmed that she is now in the third and final trimester of her pregnancy and she talked about the kind of mother she thinks she will be once the baby arrives.

She also opened up about all the advice she has been getting about motherhood from friends and acquaintances. She said, “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later. I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past”.

The singer also revealed that she was a big fan of  ‘Real Housewives’  and when she was asked which of the moms on that show she most identified with, the singer was prompt to say Teresa Giudice and Heather Dubrow. She said that she liked Dubrow because she was so “chic” and she let her kids to be whoever they wanted to be, but she also felt that she related more to Giudice. Rihanna further said, “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

This is Rihanna’s first pregnancy and she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.  Given that the singer is already in the final semester her fans will soon start counting down to the birth announcement.

