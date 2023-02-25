ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rihanna to marry A$AP Rocky in Barbados, to delay new music release

Rihanna fans, who are waiting for the singer to drop her new album, may be disappointed after the star has hinted she wants to wait until she gets married.

Rihanna, 35, is currently pregnant with her second child to rapper A$AP Rocky and she is said to be eager to tie the knot, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Plans for a wedding before she gives birth to her second child have reportedly put releasing her ninth album on the backburner, despite fans impatience for new music. The singer is reportedly making plans for a beach wedding in her native Barbados which could see her first album since 2016 delayed even further.

A source told Radaronline.com: “Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna’s main focus at the moment. Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too. Rihanna and A$AP can’t wait to get hitched.”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that plans for a big, lavish wedding aren’t what the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker is looking for, but instead she’s planning something low-key as the source revealed she could be “eloping in secret, or having something low-key in Los Angeles now, followed by a big celebration bash next year”.

The source added: “She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot. Guests who attend can expect to dine on delicious island food while listening to live music.”

The couple has been together since 2020. They have one son, while their second child is due later this year.

