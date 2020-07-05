Rijiju leads wishes for Sindhu as badminton champ turns 25

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was among those who wished badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu on her birthday. Sindhu turned 25 on Sunday.

“Birthday greetings to India’s first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1. I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and making India proud!” said Rijiju in a tweet. Sindhu later replied: “Thanks a lot sir.”

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished the ace badminton player. “Happy birthday @Pvsindhu1 wishing you a great day and year ahead. May you soar to new heights and continue to bring laurels to our country. My best wishes. Stay safe,” said Yuvraj.

Tennis star Sania Mirza wished Sindhu on Instagram, posting a photo of Sindhu with her son Izhaan on her story.

The Badminton World Federation also wished Sindhu on the occasion. “Happy birthday, champ. Keep flashing that brilliant smile all year long,” it tweeted.

Sindhu also received a number of wishes from the badminton fraternity. Former player Jwala Gutta and current stars like N. Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, England’s Ben Lane were among those who wished her on the occasion.

Considered one of the most successful athletes to have emerged from India, Sindhu broke into the top 20 of the world rankings at the age of 17.

She became the first Indian to win an Olympic silver in badminton at Rio 2016. Since 2013, Sindhu has won a medal in every edition of the badminton World Championships with the exception of the 2015 tournament.

Sindhu is the second woman after Zhang Ning to win five or more medals in the competition and in 2019, became the first Indian to win a world championship gold medal.

–IANS

rkm/pks/skp/