Union Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Monday asked the Congress not to “misinform” people after its senior leader P. Chidambaram commented about the Supreme Court’s decision on demonitisation.

“Please do not misinform our citizens,” Rijiju tweeted.

Chidambaram, in his tweet, said that even though we are “obliged” to accept the law, “it is necessary to point out that the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved. In fact, the majority has steered clear of the question whether the objectives were achieved at all”.

In response, Rijiju said that the Congress attempt “to twist the issue and misinform the people is exposed”. “Their malicious efforts to undo the legitimate action of an elected Govt won’t succeed and P. Chidambaram fails again,” he posted.

“We are happy that the minority judgment has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the Demonetisation. It may be only a slap on the wrist of the government, but a welcome slap on the wrist,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

Chidambaram, in his tweet, was referring to Justice B.V. Nagarathna who, among the five-judge committee, was the only one to speak against the note ban in 2016, terming the the move by the Narendra Modi government “unlawful”.

“The dissenting judgment will rank among the famous dissents recorded in the history of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Chidambaram went on to say that the minority judgment brings out the profound distinction between the plenary legislative power of Parliament and the limited power of the executive Government.

“We are happy that the minority judgment has emphasised the important role of Parliament in a democracy. We hope that in future an unbridled Executive will not thrust disastrous decisions on Parliament and the people,” he tweeted.

Rijiju, however, claimed that Chidambaram knows he’s making a political argument when he states that the objectives were not met, as neither the majority judgment nor even the minority judgment has accepted the said contention.

He said that the Supreme Court never examines the impact of a decision like demonetisation.

“That question could never have been raised for consideration of the Supreme Court as it is essentially for the executive,” Rijiju tweeted.

“However, the positive impact of demonetisation like increase in income tax, curbing black money which disrupted terror finance, disclosure of bogus companies & direct transfer of benefits to the needy are for all in the public domain,” he said.

“Our citizens know this and showed that trust through the ballot towards PM Narendra Modi,” he tweeted.

The government’s 2016 decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes was maintained by the Supreme Court on Monday in a 4:1 majority judgment, stating that the decision-making process was not defective.

20230102-211004