Rijiju to join Mary Kom, Anjum & Shilpa for yoga at home session

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, the government is organising a special online session with fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Joining her in the session will be Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as eminent Indian sportspersons, including boxer Mary Kom and rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil.

“I will be doing this live yoga session for school children with our Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju ji and some renowned athletes. Please join us with your family members for this special yoga session and bring in your yoga mats. Let’s pledge towards a healthier and fitter tomorrow,” said Shilpa.

Termed ‘Fun Family Yoga’, the 45-minute online session is specially designed keeping in mind the Ministry of Ayush guidelines about Yoga@Home, since people cannot congregate to celebrate the International Yoga Day owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The session also aims to engage children meaningfully about the elements of yoga in a fun and educative manner. The session will involve a host of simple and highly-effective ‘asanas’ that can be done at the comfort of home and a segment on pranayama and mantra meditation.

“I am looking forward to learn and interact with Rijiju sir and Shilpa Shetty and spread awareness together about Yoga and its importance of well-being to all the children and parents who will be watching us,” said Anjum, a quota-holder for next year’s Olympics.

