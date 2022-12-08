BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RIL, 2 Adani group companies fastest wealth creators: Motilal Oswal

Reliance Industries Ltd and two Adani group companies — Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises — were the biggest, fastest and most consistent wealth creators between 2017 and 2022, said a study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to the study, Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission are also the top all-round wealth creators.

During 2017-22, the top 100 wealth creators of India Inc created wealth amounting to Rs 92.2 lakh crore, the highest ever so far, Motilal Oswal said.

The Motilal Oswal 27th Annual Wealth Creation Study 2022 analysed the top 100 wealth creating companies between 2017 and 2022.

Wealth created is calculated as change in the market cap of companies between 2017 and 2022 (ending March), duly adjusted for corporate events such as mergers, de-mergers, fresh issuance of capital, buyback etc.

The study identifies the fastest, biggest and most consistent wealth creators, the company said.

For the fourth time in a row, Reliance Industries has emerged the largest wealth creator over 2017-22, taking RIL’s overall No.1 tally to nine in the last 16 five-year study periods.

TCS, Infosys and HDFC Bank remain among the top five wealth creators, Motilal Oswal said.

20221208-171205

