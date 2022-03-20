BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RIL-ACRE wins bid to acquire Sintex Industries, proposes to delist from BSE, NSE

By NewsWire
0
0

The resolution plan of Reliance Industries-Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise (RIL-ACRE) consortium to acquire Sintex Industries has been approved by the committee of creditors (CoC), the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges on Sunday.

The beleaguered textile company was undergoing insolvency procedures.

The e-voting on approval of the ‘Resolution Plan’ was concluded in late hours of Saturday.

The bid which was put up for e-voting was duly approved by “100% CoC members”, the filing said.

“As per Resolution Plan of Reliance Industries Limited jointly with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Limited it is proposed that existing share capital of the company shall be reduced to zero and the Company will be delisted from the stock exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE,” it added.

On Thursday, the shares of Sintex Industries closed at Rs 8.25, up 0.6 per cent. Stock exchanges were shut on Friday on account of Holi.

Since January 1, 2022, however, the shares of the textile company fell 58 per cent, data showed.

20220320-210803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

1 in 2 Indian firms suffer unexpected downtime due to data...

Under-utilised brownfield assets to be monetised under NMP: Sitharaman

CBI books Avantha Reality, Gautam Thapar in Yes Bank fraud case

Saudi Aramco chairman to join RIL Board