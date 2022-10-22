BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RIL becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) posted the proceedings of its Q2 FY 2022-23 earnings call on the metaverse late on Friday. This is the first time in the history of corporate India that a company has used metaverse to engage with its stakeholders.

The RIL metaverse was produced in partnership with GMetri, a no-code metaverse creation platform. One doesn’t need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it.

The metaverse contains nearly an hour of results commentary, featuring Group Joint CFO V. Srikanth (covering consolidated financials and business summary); Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) President Kiran Thomas (covering Jio Platforms and digital services); RJIL Head of Strategy Anshuman Thakur (covering Jio digital services – financials); Strategy and Business Development head, Reliance Retail Limited, Gaurav Jain (covering Reliance Retail); and Senior Vice President, E&P, Sanjay Roy (covering Hydrocarbons – Exploration & Production).

Using it, analysts across the world tracking the company can toggle with slides and graphics placed on different screens as per the multiple buckets in the results presentation.

They can also download the RIL Q2 22-23 media release and the transcript of the media and analyst call in PDF formats.

The RIL metaverse also has a special section comprising quotations from RIL Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani.

The metaverse is a virtual space that is built with the idea to immerse users within the online experience, mainly via virtual and augmented reality, while enabling them to interact with each other virtually. Due to its ongoing evolution, the term ‘metaverse’ currently has no single definition. There are many types of metaverses, and one can engage in any of them, depending on their preferences – metaverse being the broad term for a virtual experience or virtual environment one typically enters as an avatar.

20221022-225802

