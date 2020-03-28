RIL board meet on April 2 for fund raising through NCD issue

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold a board meeting on April 2 in a fund raising exercise through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

RIL said in an intimation to stock exchange that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on April 2 to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on one or more tranches/series.

The quantum of funds to be raised or the purpose of fund raising has not been disclosed in the intimation. RIL regularly raises funds through NCDs on a private placement basis to institutional investors.

–IANS

