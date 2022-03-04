RIL opens state-of-the-art Jio World Centre in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday inaugurated India’s largest and multi-faceted destination, the ‘Jio World Centre’, spread over 18.5 acres at the prime Bandra Kurla Complex.

Envisioned by RIL Director Nita Ambani, the complex was launched by dedicating the ‘Dhirubhai Ambani Square’ and a musical ‘Fountain of Joy’, besides the country’s biggest Jio World Convention Centre.

Set to become an iconic business, commercial and cultural destination with upscale retail experiences and a curated selection of cafes and fine-dine restaurants, service apartments, offices, and state-of-the art-convention facilities, the JWC will open in phases till 2023.

“JWC is a tribute to our nation and a reflection of the aspirations of a New India. It is envisioned as Mumbai’s new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of the country’s growth story,” Nita Ambani said at the launch.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Square — dedicated to the legendary industrialist and Reliance founder — is centred around the Fountain of Joy, with a free entry, open public space, which is set to become a ‘must-see’ destination for Mumbaikars and international tourists.

There will be spectacular fountain shows of water, light and music, with eight fire-shooters, 392 water-jets and over 600 LED lights that create a display of an evolving lotus bloom with petals dancing the tune of music.

On the opening night, Nita Ambani paid a special tribute to teachers — having been one herself — and expressed her gratitude to them for keeping the flame of knowledge alive in these challenging times, applauding them as real heroes.

To mark the inaugural event, more than 250 teachers from BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and other schools attended the show.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Square will open daily in the evening.

The multi-dimensional JWC will host major business and social events, consumer shows, conferences, expos, mega-concerts, gala banquets and weddings, among other facilities, setting global benchmarks backed by technology.

Among the features here are: Three exhibition halls spanning 161,460 sq ft to accommodate 16,500 guests, two convention halls spread over 107,640 sq ft for 10.640 people, a 32,290 sq ft ballroom for 3,200 invitees, 25 meeting rooms, 139,930 sq ft for pre-function concourse at all levels, a huge kitchen to whip up over 18,000 meals daily, hybrid and digital experiences enabled by 5G network, and India’s biggest parking lot in a convention centre to accommodate 5,000 cars.

20220304-220402