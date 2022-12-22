BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RIL subsidiary acquires 23.3% stake in Exyn Technologies

NewsWire
0
0

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Thursday acquired 23.3 per cent stake in Exyn Technologies Inc (Exyn) for a total consideration of $25 million.

In an intimation to the stock exchanges, RIL said RSBVL and Exyn have also entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement for technology collaboration and commercialisation of Exyn’s technology.

Exyn is an early stage technology company, incorporated in Delaware, in 2014 with headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Exyn Technologies is pioneering multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments.

The company’s full-stack solution enables flexible deployment of single or multi-robots that can intelligently navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real-time. Exyn is one of the leading autonomy technology company, which enable drones / robots to navigate difficult terrains without GPS or other navigation technologies.

The turnover of Exyn for CY 2021, CY 2020 and CY 2019 was $4.32 million, $1.83 million and $0.16 million, respectively.

The investment and partnership by RSBVL will have synergies with Reliance’s investments and strategic initiatives in drone, industrial safety and security and robotics areas, while accelerating Exyn’s product and technology development across multiple application areas and commercialisation.

20221222-210406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple captures 48% share in India premium phone market in Q1

    Global cues, GDP data to drive equities coming week (Market Outlook)

    Buzz of merger with Vistara as Air India wants to establish...

    Russia makes veiled threat against Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites