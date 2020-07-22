RIL’s bull run continues, hits Rs 2,000/share for first time

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) surged to a new high on Wednesday, as they crossed the Rs 2,000-mark for the first time.

RIL shares touched an all-time high of Rs 2,010 per share.

They are currently trading on the BSE at Rs 1,996, higher by Rs 24.15 or 1.22 per cent from its previous close.

In the past three months RIL’s stock price has grown around 48 per cent.

The surge has been largely on the back of the investments coming in from global marquee investors into Jio Platforms.

Jio Platforms has received a total investment of Rs 1,52,056 crore in the past three months from financial and strategic investors, with Google being the latest investor to pitch in with Rs 33,737 crore.

On Wednesday, the company in a regulatory filing said that the meeting of its Board to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 instead of July 24.

