BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RIL’s energy arm on track to deliver best quarterly results: Morgan Stanley

NewsWire
0
1

Reliance Industries energy vertical is on track to deliver its best quarterly performance in more than 20 years as refining margins are running almost 2x above mid-cycle, said global investment firm Morgan Stanley.

Petrochemical margins, despite lockdowns in China, are up quarter-on-quarter and trending towards mid-cycle, whereas profitability in upstream is at its best ever.

“RIL’s fuel refining margins are tracking at $17 per barrel. i.e., 2x above mid-cycle levels,” it said.

Globally, the firm expects a shortage of one refinery annually for the next few years.

“If we were to include arbitrage crude advantages, which RIL highlighted earlier, margins would be even higher, and 50 per cent above their last peak seen in mid-2008, despite higher fuel and oil loss, OSPs (official selling price) and gas costs,” the firm said in a report on Monday.

Regarding petrochemicals, investors have noted concerns about higher oil prices and a slower global economy.

“We think inflation in the global cost curve and slower-than-expected capacity additions will drive chemical margins toward mid-cycle levels as in April 2022. A recent correction in naphtha cracks also points to normalisation for chemical margins,” the report added.

Separately, Citi Research believes Reliance remains the clearest beneficiary in India due to the ongoing tightness in refining given its superior complexity, high product export ratio, and relatively minor domestic retail operations, with potential added benefits from sourcing discounted crude, which should keep near-term earnings momentum strong.

“For the OMCs (oil marketing companies), a meaningful improvement in investor sentiment would require the outlook for marketing to improve, either through resumption of retail price hikes or a correction in global prices,” it said in a report.

The report pegs the target price for Reliance at Rs 3,170, as against the current market price of Rs 2,766 per share.

20220606-222206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sensex up 400 points; banking, finance stocks rise

    Liberalised ‘Drone’ rules to generate employment, economic benefits (Roundup)

    Airtel enters advertising business with Airtel Ads

    Hyderabad-based Darwinbox turns unicorn