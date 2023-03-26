INDIALIFESTYLE

Rimzim Dadu, Vijay Varma create ‘Art in motion’

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, March 26 (IANSlife) Fluidity often defines the line between what is what and what could be. It breaks through definitions and creates spaces where new is born.

With fluidity anchoring our worldview, the ‘Art in motion’ collection is not bound by gender, seasons, or fleeting fashion trends. Vijay Varma wears a tuxedo and a sari with equal elegance, syncing with our non-conformist approach to design. The campaign features reimagined saris, lehengas, and modern separates in Rimzim Dadu’s trademark designs that have now become synonymous with the label.

“I have always admired Vijay as an actor, so working with him for this campaign was a natural decision. He shares our worldview of non-conformity and loves pushing the boundaries of his craft. The campaign brings the best of both our men’s wear and women’s wear segments. As a label, we have been sharpening our focus on men’s wear in couture and finding a balance. Men’s wear as a category has evolved immensely in India where men don’t want to be confined to traditional kurtas and sherwanis anymore and prefer pieces that are unique. We are excited to launch a dedicated store for men by June in DLF Emporio in Delhi,” said couturier Rimzim Dadu.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230326-180803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unlike China, India has to depend on US social media apps

    Nitish sees off Tejashwi to his car at JD-U’s Iftar party

    UP Covid recovery rate goes up to 99%

    Anubrata Mondal moves Delhi HC against trial court order denying him...