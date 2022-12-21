New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANSlife) ‘Tis the season to be jolly! Whether you’re spending this Christmas at home or heading out for a holiday, make sure your loved ones get their gifts in time. Choose from a range of trending brands and new products as a token of your appreciation. Cocktail lovers, make-up hoarders, fitness enthusiasts, skincare junkies and little ones-there’s something for everyone on this list.

Home

Bar Craft Cut-Glass Whisky Decanter and Tumbler Gift Set, 5-pc by thinKitchen

Every sip of whisky should be savoured! Whether ‘your way’ is a Scotch or a bourbon, this cut-glass whisky decanter and tumbler set, can store your whisky with refinement. This four-piece set includes everything you need to sip, savour and store your whisky. Perfect to celebrate the holiday season, gather your friends, pull out your favourite Scotch and enjoy the wee small hours with this set.

Priced at Rs. 2,599/-, Available on thinkitchen.in

Perfect Handcrafted Christmas themed hamper in distressed finish by MAGNIFICENCE

A timeless handmade piece that includes a handmade wooden tray with a distressed vintage finish inspired from the French art decor period. The colour combinations are whites, greens and Christmas Reds and the products are made with a mix of macrame and croatia. The hamper includes a soy wax candle, a candle holder, chocolates- that can be customised paired with semi precious energy healing stones. The trays are food friendly and have high retaining value that promises extended longevity.

Priced at Rs. 6500/-

Christmas Gifting options by Thevasa

A collection of exquisite bowls, cups, plates, and more in stunning contrast hues of pastel pink, delicate blue, and earthy orange all created by experienced artisans. Each gift set in this collection is painstakingly made by talented artisans to evoke any occasion and catch people’s attention.

Price: Rs. 1490/- onwards. Available at: Thevasa: Handcrafted Clothing, Home Decor & Dining

KYOONA

Change the way your home looks this holiday season, making your bedroom or living space a work of art with the Dots collection from Kyoona. As ubiquitous as it may seem, the dot has grown from being a mere spot to a milestone in pop culture. Here’s a bed collection that pays homage to the Polka Dot, that easily identifiable motif that’s captured the imagination of some of the world’s most creative minds.

Priced at Rs. 1,500/- onwards. Available at kyoona.com

EK’s Utkarsh Mandala Dark Blue Enamel Print Wooden Bowl

Co-created with Roposo, this Mandala wooden bowl is a symbol of spirituality, which will have a calming effect on one’s mind and body and filling your loved one’s home with positive vibes.

Priced at Rs. 1,619/- Available on worldofek

The Rug Republic

Ring in the most delightful time of the year and fill your home with Holiday cheer. Renew your abode into a winter wonderland with elegant Christmas decor ideas from India’s leading floor-fashion brand, The Rug Republic.

Make the holiday parties and gifting season even better by using the code WINTER15 on www.trrhome.com and enjoy 15% off till 31st December 2022, plus free shipping worldwide!

An alluring star décor by Westside Home

When gifting comes early, this decor is your pick! A modern take on the traditional star lamp, this star candleholder from Westside Home elevates any room with traditional finesse.

Priced at Rs. 1,299/- To find more gifting solutions browse on https://www.westside.com/

Sleepyhead

This holiday season, look no further for the cosiest, prettiest winter destination in town – it’s right at home. With Sleepyhead #Giftmas Sale, get up to 40% off on your favorite furniture and furnishings, and turn your home into the holiday spot of your dreams.

Sleepyhead’s Zodiac bedsheet with gorgeous deep hues starts from Rs 1,199 and comes in two different colours- Dark Teal & Grey, Confetti bedsheets.

Whiskey Decanter and Glass Set By Ikai Asai

With its wide body and ribbed detailing, this borosilicate glass whiskey decanter will match most aesthetics. It is ideal for formal entertaining occasions. Fill with your best whiskey and pour into classic lowball glasses like the Elan Old Fashioned Glass.

Priced at Rs. 3,499/- Available on Ikaiasai.com

The Eternal Collection by Misa Candles

CandlesProduct description: Newly launched ‘The Eternal Collection’ features the Prairie that takes you to breathtaking lavender fields. Hearty, joyful, and floral, the balance of Lavender and Patchouli is perfect for breezy evenings. The Swansong from The Eternal Collection is tranquil scented candle that uplifts and grounds you at the same time with its comforting notes of Sage, Madagascar Vanilla, and Sandalwood.

Priced at Rs. 2,190/- Available on misa.in

Intricate Handmade Indigo & White Patterned Rug by Lemonade

Add a luxuriant feel and a dash of elegance to your home with these incredibly beautiful handwoven rugs from Lemonade’s online rug store. Apt for gifting, the rug is a unique gift.

Priced at Rs. 5,800/- Available on lemonade.shop

Elevate tablescape with Elvy

Memorable dinner sets with cutlery, glasses, and vases to compliment, accented with opulent gold, are designed to inject decadence on any table. Not to be missed are luxurious buffet serving stands, two-tier stands, platters, tea sets, and more that can elevate any tablescape, each gleaming with impeccable design vocabulary.

Available on elvy.com

The Orby House’s Set Of 3 Christmas Candles

The Angel represents devotion, hope, faith, and love. And with the holy season upon us, it’s the perfect time to purchase these pristine Christmas candles. Reflecting the Holiday elements like reindeer, angels, elves, etc, TOH has brought meaningful presents to you. Add a touch of glamour and style to any interior, as we redefine candles in the form of sculptures with a modern twist.

Available on theorbyhouse.com

Hestia Air fryer cum Oven

A gift should ideally be something that slightly improves the recipient’s lifestyle, and nothing could be better than something they could use every day. A microwave is the first thing that comes to mind while imagining a baker in their baking setup.

Available on hestiaappliances.com

Christmas Tree LED Lamp

Silent nights and beautiful lights is just how Christmas will always be. This Tree Shape LED Lamp makes the perfect gift for those who are miles apart this festive season. Send your loved ones a special Season’s Greeting and watch them light up their homes.

Priced at Rs. 825/- Available on igp.com

Christmas on the table with Villeroy & Boch

When family and friends come together around the table at Christmas, everything needs to be just right: the atmosphere, the menu, and of course, the porcelain. Villeroy & Boch’s popular Toy’s Delight and Toy’s Delight Royal Classic Christmas collections are perfect for a traditional festive table setting. For over ten years, Toy’s Delight has been a firm favourite with its scattered festive pattern in the classic Christmas colours of red, green, and white and a wide selection of products.

Available on villeroy-boch.co.uk

Merry Christmas Mug by Nestasia

What more is needed to make one’s Christmas perfect than a cup to go completely with the theme? The Christmas mug is available in four design variants to choose from, each competing with the other in its beauty and style quotient. The first mug has ‘ho ho ho’ printed on it along with a Christmas cap and a beard.

Priced at Rs. 890/- and you can buy here

Picnic Portable Bar

The Picnic portable bar is a perfect accessory, for your next getaway. Handcrafted in genuine leather with a waxy finish , its lightweight and easy to carry. The bar is spacious enough which makes it perfect for serving drinks and snacks and has been thoughtfully to carry all your bar essentials in a modern way thus adding a touch of class wherever you go.

Priced at Rs. 29,900/-

Its looking like a green Christmas with Consortium Gifts

One of the top Christmas gifts at Consortium Gifts, one of the country’s leading gifting companies this season are super soft fleece blankets made from Recycled Pet bottles. Not only is this lowering the impact that PET water and soft drink bottles have in landfills and oceans but is also a great product with a great feel and performance.

The Price range is from Rs. 1500 – Rs. 2,000/- and stocks are available on order in case inventory runs out.

For the Lil Ones

Baby Jalebi customized Christmas Ornaments and Snug sets

One of India’s top loved kids brands Baby Jalebi’s Christmas shop is at your service to spread cheer. With a variety of products to choose from, you can mix & match their adorable super soft fleece snug sets, Christmas stockings and Christmas tree ornaments for that special family photo. Remember to choose the personalisation option to make your purchase a forever souvenir.

Christmas tree ornaments – Rs.900 each ; Fleece Snug sets – Rs.2700; Christmas Stockings – Rs.1800 Personalisation – Rs.300. Sizes available from 3 months – 4 years on Babyjalebi.com

Pure & Beyond- Baby Care Range by R for Rabbit

This Christmas season gift the new age parents- the best baby care products by R for Rabbit. Backed on the safety, quality, sustainability, and goodness of organic ingredients, the recently launched baby care product ‘Pure & Beyond’ includes baby cream, lotion, soap, body wash, shampoo, baby powder and baby oils. All products are handpicked with the purity of organic plant-based elements like Oatmeal, Lavender, Coconut, Almond, and Avocado, which nourishes baby skin and keeps it healthy. A perfect gift to celebrate Christmas with your adorable baby.

Priced at Rs. 2442/- Availableon rforrabbit.com

A gift for your kid’s feet

If your kid is a shoe lover, gifting them Aretto shoes (Happy Hopper) would be one of the best options. The Aretto Leaps senses every growth pattern and expands 360 degree to fit the natural foot shape perfectly up to 3 whole sizes. These shoes are completely manufactured in India & come in 4 style categories. Ultra Trendy is for the little trendsetters who need a pop of colour everywhere they go.

Priced at Rs. 2799; Current selling price Rs. 1999/- available at Aretto

A Tablet for young learners

You should get your kid a Kindle if they enjoy reading or are naturally curious about the world. A Kindle or a similar tablet can provide your curious child with tons of books and additional material that would assist them in developing new perspectives on the world.

Priced at Rs. 13,999/- Available at Amazon

The Best Watch for Kids

Help your kid to be more independent by putting the Noise Champ 2 to work. There is no reason why you shouldn’t get one for your child if he or she likes technology. This watch is equipped with several features, including the ability to track one’s fitness.

Priced at Rs. 2,199/- Available at Noise

A musical gift

Carvaan Mini Kids is a portable audio player specially designed for kids aged between 2-10 years. It is compact, portable, lightweight, child safe and easy to use, and needs no assistance from elders or parents to operate. It does not require an internet connection and there are no ad breaks to interrupt your child’s listening experience.

Priced at Rs. 2,990/- Available at Amazon

MiniKlub’s Christmas Party Collection

Dressing up lil ones for this occasion is not just fun but becomes an adorable memory to treasure. Miniklub brings to you an exclusive curated range of apparel designed to make Christmas special. Pick from range that will turn your lil one into a cute Santa, pretty red frocks that reflects the spirit of the season or soft cotton sleepsuits inspired by the design elements of Xmas.

Priced at Rs. 999/- Rs.1499/- Age: 3-24 Months

Eco Friendly Baby Products by Allter

Gift new parents with a newborn Allter’s conscious and sustainable baby care and hygiene products. With the bundle of Bamboo-Fibre Diapers and Plant-Based Wet Wipes of the highest quality, be assured that your niece or nephew are in the safest hands. Being dermatologically tested, certified organic and hypoallergenic, you need not worry about rashes, allergies or itchiness!

Shop their bundle of Bamboo Diapers and Water Wipes starting at Rs. 1,350/- on letsallter.com

Toy Trunk

Toy Trunk has introduced tools for children’s holistic development. Designed specifically for children of age 0 to 8 years, the toys at Toy Trunk are products of extensive research, methods and tools that allows overall development of a child. These tools are wooden, non-toxic and promote the growth of mental and physical health and are perfect holiday gifting options for children

Price range at Rs. 400/- onwards and is available on Toy Trunk and First Cry

Verry Merry Everything Christmas Kids Unisex Pj Set

There is always something special when the whole family wears the same style of jammies for Christmas. A sense of excitement, togetherness, and loads of fun. Feel the Christmas spirit with a comfy cotton PJ set for Ladies, & kids, designed for a magical festive season.

Available for both boys and girls from age groups 2-3 to 12-14 years on mackly.com

Beauty & Grooming

Kama Ayurveda’s Radiance box

All the goodness of Ayurveda is packed in a box! Radiance Box contains the brand’s bestsellers – from a must-have for glowing skin – the Kumkumadi range to the Face Scrub and the Rejuvenating Night Cream, this gift set will leave your loved one’s skin glowing, radiant and supple.

Priced at Rs. 5,100/- Available on kamaayurveda.com

The Pure Bliss Set by Find Your Happy Place

If your skin has been feeling parched lately with the cooling weather, these hydrating beauty products will be a serious game-changer. This blissful set is your ultimate me-time escape. With the refreshing fragrances of sea salt, freshwater blossom, marine accord, and orange peel – you’ll be transported to the sandy shores and sunkissed waves of paradise, this festive season.

Available on findyourhappyplace.in as well as on Nykaa.com

24K Gold Radiance Beauty Boosting Face Elixir by RAS Luxury Oils India

A lightweight moisturising serum packed with the finest botanical oils and extracts to brighten, repair, and nourish your skin. The glimmering blend is loaded with Vitamins C, A, and E along with antioxidant-rich Rosehip, Pomegranate, Frankincense, Saffron, and Calendula oils infused with 24k Gold Flakes.

Priced at Rs. 1,250/- Available on rasluxuryoils.com

SUGAR Cosmetics Christmas Makeup Kit

This uber-cool kit features 6 beauty essentials and exclusive merch that will put you in the spotlight. Pucker your pout in a gorgeous shade of Matte Attack Transferproof Lipstick or Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick. Bring on the festive vibe with some eye drama using our bestsellers – Uptown Curl Mini Mascara or Wingman Waterproof Micro liner. Lip care and eye makeup, we got both as you get to choose between our most-loved Eye Love Jelly Shadow or Coffee Culture Lip Scrub. Bold eyes or a hot pout, choose between our bestselling Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal or a classic Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Lipstick. Add a pop of glow with our most-loved Contour De Force Mini Blush or a Mini Highlighter. Put your skin under recovery and detox with our Charcoal Patrol Bubble Mask.

Priced at Rs. 1,999/- Available on SUGAR Cosmetics

Neal’s Yard Remedies

For those of you worried about finding the perfect present for your Loved Ones on special occasions like Christmas, a perfect time of the year to celebrate joy and laughter with family and friends. Neal’s Yard Remedies has you covered. This Christmas is the right time to give your lovely family and friends everything they desire and deserve during the most wonderful time of the year.

Bee Lovely Body Lotion is priced at Rs. 2,890/- and Bee Lovely Hand Cream is priced at Rs. 1,390/- Available on boddess.com

Awshad Full Spectrum Vijaya Oil Peppermint

It’s cool and it’s refreshing. Our Full Spectrum Oil in peppermint flavour helps you focus better, deal with anxiety, reduce inflammation and pain, and also helps manage insomnia. Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil combines the best principles of Ayurveda with intensive lab research to provide solutions for ailments arising from modern-day lifestyles.

Priced at Rs. 3,200/- for 1500mg & Rs. 5,100/- for 4500mg. Available on awshad.com

Pure Sense Wellness Gift Box

Tis the season as Pure Sense brings to you little luxuries that don’t just look, but also feel good. Thriving on the idea that beauty begins with wellness, this gift set is a mix of intoxicating scents and indulgent textures that create pockets of sublime experiences for your body and senses to luxuriate in. Curated with an aim to make your self-care journey delightful, the products are not only nourishing and regenerative for you but also for the environment.

Priced at Rs. 1,600/- Available on flipkart

Simply Nam Liquid Lip Kit: Gloss Set

Recommended for all skin tones, the set consists of Coachella – Crystal Clear Lip Gloss, Wedding Night – Soft Berry Lip Gloss, My Way – Deep Burgundy Lip Gloss, and First Love – Amber Rose Lip Gloss. Each shade is a full-coverage gloss with a creamy and lightweight consistency that gives your lip a fuller look while keeping them hydrated and soft with a single coat. The non-greasy and non-sticky formulation is perfect for direct application, or as a second coat after applying your lipstick for a gloss finish.

Priced at Rs. 2,999/- Available at Simply Nam

Davines TCC The Wake-Up Circle

An invigorating mask that gives energy and volume to dull hair and restores tone and hydration to the scalp. Ideal recovery treatment after stressful situations or exposure to extreme atmospheric conditions.

Priced at Rs. 650/- Available at davinesindia.com

Pixi Eyelift Max Sunset

PIXI EyeLift Max is an extreme long-wear liquid shadow that leaves a smooth veil of flattering colour and can be worn solo or layered.

Priced at Rs. 1,450/- Available at nykaa.com

Bombshell Eau De Parfum by Victoria’s Secret

There’s a Bombshell in everyone. Confident and bold, America’s No. 1 Fragrance opens with the bright sparkle of Brazilian purple passion fruit. The heart of the fragrance blooms with Bombshell’s signature floral, the peony. Here, the varietal is clean, petally Shangri-la peony from Tibet. Madagascan vanilla orchid adds a creamy sweetness. But it’s Italian sunstruck pine that gives Bombshell its inimitable aromatic twist.

Priced at Rs. 7,637/- Available at victoriassecret.com

Mac Retro Matte Lipstick + Strobe Cream Mini Duo Kit

Mac Retro Matte Lipstick and Strobe Cream available on Kult App are the magical duos to light up Christmas! Ruby Woo is the world’s most loved red with its bold and pigmented finish. The Strobe Cream is the ultimate quick fix for lustrous skin. Subtle luminescent particles in the cream moisturise the skin and give it a drool-worthy glow from within.

Priced at Rs. 2,350/- Available on kult.app

Welcome the Sweet, Sweet Holidays with fragrances from LoveChild by Masaba

Gift a hint of the Sweet, Sweet Holidays! with our duo set of Island Suit Eau De Parfum & Antiguan Decaf Eau De Parfum, formulated for men & women, respectively. One with nautical notes, and the other with notes of coffee & caramel, the bottles are elegantly packed in a signature Masaba print Gift Box.

Priced at Rs. 4,400/- Available on lovechild.in

Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipstick – Rebellious Rose by Estee Lauder

Saturates lips with high-intensity colour-in one stroke. Lip-sculpting statement shades for all skin tones. Super creamy glides on effortlessly, and covers evenly. Sensually soft and smooth, luxuriously comfortable. Up to 8-hour wear. The lipstick bullet is shaped to sculpt the curves of your lips. The case feels like luxury in your hands. And with one click, the case closed.

Priced at Rs. 2950/- Available on esteelauder.in

Caramel Popcorn Kit by Plum

Indulge yourself in this combination of sweet and salty flavour that’s a true delight and in a nutshell is simply irresistible! Enriched with Shea butter for intense hydration and antioxidant care, Sunflower seed oil for your hand’s vitamin e needs, and natural caramel for that wonderful caramelicious feeling, the range is 100 per cent vegan, nasties and cruelty-free and a combo of all things yum! The delish range offers a body wash, hand cream, and a scented candle.

Priced at Rs. 875/- Link to shop plumgoodness.com

OZiva Inner Glo daily regime combo pack

OZiva Inner Glo Skin Brightening Face Wash is a foam-based cleanser that promotes a visible glow within 8 weeks* through natural ingredients like Turmeric Oil, Saffron Oil, and White Peony Extract. After trying out the Face Wash, apply the Inner Glo Skin Brightening Face Serum.

Priced at Rs. 1,098/- Available at oziva.in

Christmas with Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO)

This is the perfect time to gift your loved ones with products that provide them with strength and nourishment while eliminating pain and helping them relax, unwind and refresh their body and mind, and enjoy this season in all its glory!

Finite Skincare hydration combo for face care

This fast-absorbing and the deep-moisturizing combo is a perfect blend of hydro-boosting natural sugars and essential moisturizing factors which provide intense hydration and a healthy glow to your skin. Finite’s fortified formula with multivitamins and nutrients enhances the natural recovery and regeneration of your skin cells.

Priced at Rs. 1,499/- Available at – https://www.thefinite.co/products/skin-hydration-regime-combo

Luxure Hair Straightener Hot Brush by Ikonic

If your tresses seek a brush with indulgence and luxury, Ikonic’s Luxure Hair Straightener Hot Brush is your go-to hair tool. Ideal for all hair types, this hot brush has a quick heat-up time of just 50 seconds and a uniquely created bristle architecture that boosts volume as well as bounce. The bristles are also static-free getting rid of any unwanted frizz. Last but not least, its strong and secure design takes care of our hair’s health and protects the scalp from any damage. The cherry on top is the heat-resistant pouch bundled along with the Luxure Hair Straightener Hot Brush.

Available at Ikonic Professional

Beco’s Personal Care Kit

With products like Bamboo toothbrushes, a tongue cleaner, a Neem comb, and Cotton buds, the kit is your guide to having a perfectly clean and green Christmas.

INR 599/-.

Gift for new mommy by Orimii Skincare

Self-care begins with skincare, and Orimii’s range of products is absolutely safe for new mommies to use during pregnancy or breastfeeding. With products that look good AND do good, Orimii boasts solutions for the many skin concerns new or expecting mamas may experience such as dryness, sweating, signs of aging, hormonal acne, and even swollen ankles! So this festive season – Christmas or new year, send your favourite new mommy a care package with Orimii and tell her that just like her baby, she too deserves the best #GiftofGlow.

Hamper value under Rs. 2000/- Note: Each product is available as a standalone product and can be bought together to create hampers. Available on orimiiskincare.com

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer limited Christmas edition Vinca Blue & Rose colourway

As the Dyson color pallet evolves, Hair Care continues to provide an experimental canvas for engineers. The new Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Vinca Blue and Rose colour is the outcome of our latest exploration of unique finishes. The new porcelain-like texture is the result of precision-applied satin paint topcoats. Dry to the touch, the end result was achieved through many rounds of experimentation – designed to evoke the silky-smooth finish of unglazed ceramic.

Priced at Rs. 34,900/- Available on Dyson Supersonic

Christmas vibes with amag beauty

This Christmas, amag Beauty is offering a variety of intriguing and exquisite multi-functional makeup offerings such as Powder Foundations, Eyeliners, Kajals, Slim Lipsticks, and more for your loved ones. Create your own personalized makeup gift sets with amag Beauty in just a click.

Shop these products from the comfort of your home at www.amagbeauty.com , amazon.in & nykaa.com

Kiehl’s Limited Christmas Edition is Here to Brighten Up Your Holiday Season

The Kiehl’s Holiday Collection is one of the most awaited collections all year. With the most gorgeous packaging and fun designs, it gives our favourite formulas an exciting new look. This year, Kiehl’s has partnered with London and Cape-Town-based animation studio, Made by Radio and released its adorable, limited-edition collection which includes a playful setting and a wide variety of 3D cartoon characters. No matter your age, the holidays cheer up everyone, and this colourful Christmas packaging will speak directly to your inner colourful- clown. This limited-edition collection includes five customer favourites of essential skincare products that would make the perfect Christmas presents for your loved ones and you!

Available on kiehls.in

ITC Engage L’amante Click & Brush perfume pen

Choosing the right gifts for your loved ones can be quite a task. While getting into the swing of the holiday season, ITC Engage has got you covered with special perfume to make this year-end festive time even more memorable.

Priced at Rs 1299/-. And is available on Nykaa

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask A leave-in treatment mask for all hair types that clinically reverses damage in 4 minutes. The patented peptide technology works to repair damage from bleach, colour, chemical services, and heat – restoring strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce to hair.

Priced at Rs. 5625 50ml and Rs. 1080 for 5ml Available on http://k18hair.co.in/

Festive Brightening Kit by Fixderma

The Brightening Kit is for men & women yearning for soft, smoother, brighter skin this holiday season. This kit aims to detoxify your skin, help premature ageing, treat saggy skin, provide nourishment and moisture, and give a radiant and youthful look to dull, tired skin. Products in the Brightening Kit includes Skin brightening Complex, a skin lightening serum that improves skin colour and texture.

Priced at Rs. 4318/- Available on fixderma.com

The Premium Advent Calendar by L’Occitane

The most wonderful time of the year just got even better. The Premium Holiday Advent Calendar features 24 beloved favourites and limited edition surprises for a new delight every day of the season.

Priced at Rs. 9,500/-

Pamper your loved ones with self-care products from 82E

Ashwagandha Bounce is a rich yet lightweight moisturizer packed with the refreshing goodness of ashwagandha and sodium hyaluronate. Perfect for daily use, this moisturizer is clinically proven to hydrate and restore skin to a glowing and naturally healthy state.

Priced at Rs. 2700/- for 50ml Available on 82e.com

With All My Heart Gift Set by Nat Habit

The set comprises Exfoliating Orange Handmade Soap, Pure Turmeric Rosehip Mukhalaya (Pristine Facial Oil), Fresh Delicate Rose Ubtan (Facial Cleanser-cum-Pack), Pure Steam Distilled Gulab Jal, Pure Mint Rosehip Lip Butter (With Ghee & Raw Honey), Fresh Beetroot Rose Lip Mura (With Beetroot Pulp), Fresh Whipped Lemon Moringa Hand Malai (Hand Cream), Therapeutic Cedar Lift Foot Salts

Priced at Rs. 2,909/-

Personal Touch Skincare

As the year comes to an end and the Christmas festivities are in full swing, gift and pamper your loved ones with Personal Touch Skincare’s personalized skincare gift set, consisting of three of their bestselling products. Their signature products will help give you and your loved ones a happy and healthy self-care routine, that will help relax and revitalize their skin, making for the perfect gift to give this Christmas season.

Available on skincarepersonaltouch.com

Skin by Dr G Skin Rejuvenator Massager

Dr G Skin BFF is a Skin Rejuvenator Beauty Massager. Incorporated with a morning rejuvenation mode and evening repair mode, it awakens and soothes the skin. The tool revitalizes the bottom of the muscle, strengthens nutrient absorption, and repairs overnight. Skin BFF comes in multiple modes for younger-looking skin, enhancing cell activity and helping skin products to nourish deeply

Priced at Rs. 18500/- Link to shop: https://skinbydrg.com/

Ultimate Makeup Must-Haves this Christmas from Boddess

Anastasia Beverly Hills NORVINA Eyeshadow Palette is a professional-quality eyeshadow palette featuring 14 whimsical shades ranging from bold and bright mattes to soft pastel metallic. Norvina’s go-to eyeshadow palette, this essential eye makeup collection delivers high color payoff and buildable intensity for all of your eyeshadow looks

Priced at Rs. 4,350/- Available on boddess.com

Shringaar by Forest Essentials

The artwork on this gift box captures two Apsaras or Celestial Maidens lovingly adorning each other under an enchanted tree surrounded by flowers, observed by a curious peacock. Roses in India are renowned for their extremely hydrating, soothing, and refreshing properties. The most voluptuous and sensually scented Roses, hand-plucked from the verdant gardens of Kannauj are steam-distilled to extract their pure essential oil, which is infused into the efficacious skincare and makeup essentials, encased within the Shringaar gift box.

Priced at Rs. 6500/- Available in-stores and online on www.forestessentialsindia.com

Hair Fall Control Kit by Secret Haircare

Bringing you a minimal yet effective hair care routine with the amazing combo of our best sellers Black charm oil to prevent hair fall by strengthening the roots, hibiscus shampoo to maintain scalps ph & the Flango conditioner to make your hair look lustrous & voluminous. Oil your hair thrice a week followed by shampooing & conditioning for the best effect.

Available on thesecrethaircare.com

Coco Soul

It’s that time of the year again. We’re in the midst of a cold winter and a reset of our skincare and haircare routines is simply inevitable. Now is the time to begin taking care of yourself, just a little more, so that you are ready for the holiday season! Take on the cold weather and say goodbye to winter blues with the new launches from Coco Soul.

Coco Soul products can be shopped online on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Swiggy, and www.puresense.co.in / https://mycocosoul.com/

Arata Colour Cure Trio

Mitigate the pesky brassy, yellow tinges from coloured hair with our Tone Perfecting Shampoo, Conditioner, and Leave-In Conditioner. These formulas, enriched with purple mica, counteract warm hues and boost colour luminosity. In addition, they infuse your hair with moisturizing shea butter, jojoba oil, pea protein, argan oil, and rosehip oil, soothing damage caused by styling and colouring

Priced at Rs. 1,249/- Available on arata.in

Bobbi Brown Mini Crushed Lip Trio – Festive Ready

These limited-edition, holiday-ready lip sets are the perfect stocking stuffers for lipstick lovers everywhere. Complete any holiday lip look with this effortless Festive Ready Mini Crushed Lip Trio, featuring mini versions of Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss, Crushed Liquid Lip, and Crushed Lip Color from Bobbi Brown

Priced at Rs. 2300/- Available on bobbibrown.in

Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed – C-Pop

Becca’s most-loved highlighter finds a new home at Smashbox. The same ultra-creamy formula you know and love melt into the skin for a natural, luminous glow. The formula combines luminous pearl pigment liquid for your most natural glow from any angle. Ultra-fine pearl pigments fuse with liquid to create an ultra-buttery texture. The formula builds and blends seamlessly without looking glittery or chalky.

Priced at Rs. 1600/- Availabe on nykaa.com

Natural Vanilla Lip Balm by Moms Co.

The Moms Co. Natural Lip Balm is made with nourishing ingredients like Cocoa Butter & Shea Butter, with hints of cherry. With nutrient-packed, all-natural, and plant-based ingredients like Vitamin E and Flaxseed Oil, this ultra-rich balm deeply nourishes and hydrates dry chapped lips. With moisturizing ingredients like Cocoa and Shea Butter and Natural Vitamin E, it melts into the lips for deep nourishment.

Priced at Rs. 199/- Available on momsco.com, Amazon.in, Naykaa.com

Organic Harvest Lip Serum With Coffee & Vitamin E

Organic Harvest Lip Serum With Coffee & Vitamin E penetrates deep into the lips and moisturizes them from the inside. Caffeine helps keep your lips supple by exfoliating dead skin and coating them with a thick, moisturizing layer making them soft and plump. Applying this lip serum will make your lips glossier, it also offers a smooth and luscious look to the lips.

Priced at Rs. 445/- Available at organicharvest.in , Amazon.in, Naykaa.com

Philips Bt3241/15 Smart Beard Trimmer

Philips BT3241/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is the ultimate beard grooming tool for precise facial hair trimming. One trimming comb and precision dial offer 20-length settings from 0.5 – 10mm for any beard or hairstyle you want. Combined with lifetime sharp blades, the Philips Beard Trimmer guarantees ultimate precision for even cuts and accurate lines and edges.

Priced at Rs. 2,495/- Available on nykaa.com

Moisturizing Gift Set by Nourish Mantra

The kit consists of Saatvik Moringa Facial Moisturizer with SPF and Green Tea Tatva Scrub Cleanser. Time for the perfect Moisturizing Gift Set to help you and your loved ones hit refresh. Embark on a ritual that will leave your skin feeling luxurious and nourished. The Green Tea Tatva Scrub Cleanser reveals healthy, glowing skin with every scrub. It is a refreshing concoction of ingredients such as green tea extracts, the purest aloe, and vitamin B3 that together help combat oxidative stress and keep you glowing, now and forever. The Saatvik Moringa Facial Moisturizer is the perfect follow-up to this gentle cleansing, and the fragrance reminds one of the dewy mornings spent in the mountains.

Priced at Rs. 1920/- for 120ml Available on nourishmantra.in

Colorisma By Anveya

Add some drama and give your hair a big-bang vibe with Anveya’s latest drop.

Priced at Rs. 399/- Available on anveya.com

The Body Shop’s iconic Christmas collection is back with 3 new limited-edition ranges – Passionfruit, Wild Pine, and Spiced Orange

For this year’s Christmas, The Body Shop is launching a fantastic range of gift sets – from hand cream to shower gel and face masks to lip balm, in 3 limited-edition ranges Wild Pine, Passionfruit, and Spiced Orange. So, whether you’re looking for stocking fillers, main gifts, Secret Santa presents, or even a seasonal treat for yourself, you’re sure to find something special.

The Body Shop’s exciting new range is available on thebodyshop.in

Kiko Milano

This Christmas look great. Feel the breeze in your face. The warmth of the sun on your skin. Introducing the new sustainably created Blue Me Collection, focused on creating maximum impact makeup looks inspired by the ocean colour palette. It’s time to embrace true blue beauty this Christmas.

Price range from 1050/- onwards. Available on Kiko Milano stores across India.

GK HAIR GLOBAL KERATIN GOLD SHAMPOO

GK Hair gold shampoo provides unparalleled smoothing to your hair whilst restoring it back to its youthful state. It provides extra strength and shine, and removes all unwanted oily impurities. This rich nourishing shampoo comprises of aloe vera, shea butter, juvexin & argan oil to protect, nourish and restore hair health, giving it suppleness, shine & a pleasant aroma of rare floral extracts bringing about a feeling of exquisite exuberance. This shampoo gives you silky and shiny hair from the very first use.

Priced at Rs. 1900/- Available at gkhair.co.in

Accessories For Men

TUMI’s Alpha Slim Card Case for men

Merging innovation, performance and functionality, the Alpha collection of accessories includes a Slim Card Case, Global Double Billfold and Gusseted Card Case made in TUMI’s exclusive FXT ballistic fabric which combines a unique weave and a special coating to make it durable and virtually abrasion proof versus standard ballistic nylon. Each item has been thoughtfully designed with a classic style for efficient everyday use.

Discover these great holiday gift ideas and many more at your nearest TUMI store and online at TUMI.com

Shirt Button Cufflinks by Hackett London

Featuring the iconic cross brolly logo, these classic cufflinks are a staple accessory perfectly paired with a smart shirt for a sophisticated approach. Crafted with a hand-filled ground in epoxy enamel with a rhodium-plated finish, they include an engraved branded logo on the flip finding.

Price on Request.

Hellenyium 42 mm VEVK00620 by Versace Watches

Hellenyium 42 mm is coming with a new contemporary light. It is a restyling of the well-known collection. Its elegant and evergreen design given by the case design makes it perfectly suitable for formal and everyday occasions.

Priced at Rs. 76,900/- Available in select Versace stores and authorized retailers

UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Parka

UNIQLO has expanded its collection of outerwear to suit a wide range of lifestyles and settings this season. The Ultra Light Down Parka is a must-have for everyone’s winter wardrobe. This product is lightweight yet extremely warm! Its durable material makes it windproof and also water resistant, making it suitable for all extreme weather conditions. The Ultra Light Down Jacket is available in a plethora of colours and styles.

Priced at Rs. 6,990/- Link to shop www.uniqlo.com

Creek Boot Khaki by Woodland

A tough pair of high ankle casual outdoor exercise shoes with anti-corrosive metal fittings on top to shield your feet from lace pressure are made with a wear-resistant oiled nubuck upper. It is a sturdy shoe with excellent comfort for navigating rough, hilly terrains.

Priced at Rs. 4295/- Available on www.woodlandworldwide.com

Diesel

The Mr. Daddy, D.V.A, and MS9 have a look and vibe that slithered off Diesel’s ready-to-wear runway collection and onto wrists. These timepieces move sleeky through the streets in blacked-out style featuring metal-stamped reptile texture on metal.

Priced at Rs. 33,995, Rs. 12,995, and Rs. 17,495 respectively.

FILA

Combining reinvented silhouettes and state-of-the-art design footwear, the six new collections under the AW’22 edition have a language of their own. Classics with a twist of bold colours exhibit forward-thinking designs that carry a sporty vibe while staying true to the brand’s DNA. Relaxed silhouettes, playful patterns, a new colour palette, and unique prints, come together to paint a fresh perspective for FILA for this Holiday season.

‘uppercase’

Uppercase is the only brand in the industry that is certified by the GRS (Gold standard for Sustainability) in the travel accessories space in India. The products are made up of premium recycled plastic bottles to ensure the highest durability standards. The company offers 750 day international warranty on backpacks.

Price range Rs. 700/- – Rs. 2000/- Available on uppercase.co.in

Gold European Vintage Unisex Watch by Casio Vintage

With the year 2022 ending and just a few days left for the year 2023, it is that time of the year to bring on your red Santa caps and decorate your pine tree with gifts. A festival that needs no reminder, it is the season to be merry as Christmas Day is around the corner. Festivals give an opportunity to express your gratitude and care to your loved ones by spending time with them and gifting them unique gifts.

Priced at Rs. 10,796/- Available on casioindiashop.com

PLATINUM EVARA

Men of Platinum’s latest collection of exquisitely crafted men’s jewellery in pure & rare platinum is a fitting marker of men with rare values. The season’s collection offers a wide range of avant-garde designs including platinum chains and wristwear. The jewellery is cast with clean, bold lines with minimalism at its core. Its design language includes distinctive emblems, crests in solid forms, and aerodynamic elements. Intricate details with different incisions embellish their form. The statement silhouettes and sophisticated textures come together to create this impeccable range of jewellery for those who want to be different, and those who value what’s exclusive.

Commute Messenger by DailyObjects

Commute Messenger is your go-to office bag with multi-functional compartments and ample storage space for all work accessories. It looks professional in the workplace and athletic enough while you ride to a coffee shop or commute to work. The combination of earthy colours and undyed cotton canvas keeps its appeal organic and harmonious. The use of durable materials such as 100% cotton canvas, cotton lining, genuine leather branding, pullers, and superior metal hardware assures long-term endurance. The commute is available in two sizes – Medium (for laptops up to 14 inches) and large (for laptops up to 16 inches). Colors: Clove, Navy, Ivory-clove, Ivory-navy, Ivory-navy.

Priced at Rs. 3999/- Available on dailyobjects.com

Ezok Shoes

Handcrafted, Pure Leather Shoe Brand With An Exquisite Range Of Curated Products. Ezok Creates Premium, Trendy, and Fine Quality Footwear That Is Contemporary As Well As Affordable. Ezok is a name that has been synonymous with quality and style when it comes to footwear. It offers a diversity of hues, shades, and styles in leather that serve as an extension of your personality and make a statement wherever you go.

Available on ezokshoes.com

BOSS – Dark Blue Regular Fit Puffer Jacket

Wear this trendy puffer jacket by Boss Menswear to up your fashion game. It offers the utmost comfort and gives a stylish look at the same time. A must-have winter essential in the wardrobe.

Priced at Rs. 55,000/- Available on tatacliq.com

Fashion For Women

Kutch Gamthi Baguette by Zouk

This is a Proudly Indian and 100 per cent PETA-approved Vegan Baguette. This exceptional baguette is a versatile addition to your accessories line. The bag is adorned with a gold chain which can be used as a piece of decor as well as carried around the wrist. It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap. It has a main compartment with a zipper closure. One can comfortably store their essentials like make-up, wallet, phone, keys, and more. It has a slip pocket on the inside to keep your small belongings safe and handy and a back zip pocket for quick access.

Priced at Rs. 4,330/- Offer price Rs. 999/- Available on zouk.co.in

Marseille Polo Bear Jumper by Ralph Lauren

This cashmere crewneck jumper depicts the Polo Bear in a stylish ensemble that nods to timeless, nautical-inspired dressing. Here, a combination of hand- and intarsia-knit techniques and embroidery in 17 hues is used to create our iconic mascot’s ensemble of a beret, scarf, seaside-stripe shirt, braided rope belt, and faded jeans.

Price on Request.

Izzari Jewells by Aanchall Jain

The onset of winter means anticipation for Christmas and the new year! Be in the limelight with the amazing Christmas collection from Izzari Jewells by Aanchall Jain. This versatile Christmas collection designed by Aanchall Jain comprises stellar pieces that are a must-have in every jewellery collection for the holiday season.

Price on request. Availability: H-5/5 Ambawatta One Mehrauli Delhi and https://theizzari.com

100% Virgin Wool Muffler by United Colours of Benetton

Soft ribbed scarf. Made of 100% Shetland wool Italian yarn, full-bodied but surprisingly soft and characterized by high resistance. The presence of the Woolmark logo guarantees the high quality of the garments through the application and monitoring of specific standards in the production of wool, from breeding to the final product.

Priced at Rs. 4499/-

Add finesse to your Christmas look with the Star Eden satchel by LAVIE

Star Eden satchel features a high-grade quality soft material with a star quilt design. This satchel has a flap top with twist lock closure, two spacious main compartments, and one multi-utility pocket which provides enough space to keep your essentials like lipstick, cash, keys, card holder, etc in an organised fashion. It has an adjustable double convertible chain strap which makes it stylish and convenient. Colour Variants- Black, Beige, Tan, Wine, White, Navy, Brown, Lt. Pink.

All that glitter is (gold) Crocs!

An elevated take on glitter combined with iconic Crocs comfort brings to life the Classic Glitter Clog. These fun colourways feature holographic glitter that creates an iridescent effect when viewed from different angles.

An upgraded take on glitter combines with iconic Crocs comfort in the Classic Glitter Clog at Rs. 3,495 onwards

Rimzim Dadu X FabAlley

Stepping into the season of holidays and celebrations with the FabAlley X Rimzim Dadu party collection. Consisting of 30 party-ready separates and sets, the capsule includes high-octane dresses, statement co-ords, flattering tops, and effortlessly cool jumpsuits, overhauled with glamorous details like shoulder-baring necklines, risque slits, body-hugging fits, and asymmetric hems.

The collection is priced between Rs. 1500-5200/- and will be retailed from the brand’s website, www.faballey.com, Faballey’s exclusive brand stores, key large format stores like Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, and leading online

Oh My Layers Diamond Rings by Melorra

Oh, My Layers Diamond Ring – High polish yellow gold ring with two opposite facing downward curved motifs that are encrusted with surface prong set diamonds and rhodium plating. Beautifully created 18Karat Diamond Finger Ring from our Layer Up collection for today’s women. This particular Diamond Finger Ring has 2.070 g gold and SI IJ round diamond weighing 0.080 ct.

Priced at Rs. 17,673/- Available on www.melorra.com

Pero

pero fall winter 2022, inspired by the vibrant traditional folk art of Poland is a riot of colours that transports you to the colourful town of Zalipie in Poland where the floral folk paintings can be seen in the house walls of the locals. The fall collection is an amalgamation of distinctive features of this folk art style with the portrayal of the vibrant flora and fauna in abstracted shapes along with dahlias, roses, tulips, wildflowers, and fern leaves.

Kisslock Bag by Nappa Dori

Crafted to offer a blend of modern utility and vintage design, The Kiss Lock Bag is handcrafted in genuine leather. Featuring a kiss-lock clasp and a brass frame to secure your possessions. Its spatial interior is lined with striped cotton and equipped with a sling that is adjustable as well as removable.

Priced at Rs. 9,200/- Available on https://www.nappadori.com

Bummer’s exquisite collection!

The bummer is known for its ultra-soft comfort wear that shouts fun, fits ridiculously well & feels like heaven. The products are crafted with micro modal fibres extracted from Beechwood Trees, delivering the softest fabric known to mankind.

Priced at Rs. 1,169/- Available on bummer.in

ANCESTRY Clothing

Ancestry introduces a joyous interplay of silks, brocades, embroidery and ikat that allow you to layer up and make a uniquely individual statement. It’s the perfect time to infuse your style with some fun and festivity, and reimagine your winter story. The collection includes looks such as Urban Gypsy, Banarasi Banjaran , Rabari Rambler, Resham Retold and The Orientalist.

Available at theancestrystore.in

WS P BLOUSON by Onitsuka Tiger

The AW22 collection can be described in one word: “Shadow” It is also a tribute to the eighties when the Japanese aesthetic of “purity and austerity” blasted Western aesthetics, where luxury and opulence were considered to be the height of beauty. This Japanese aesthetic, working on silhouettes, monochromes, and details, redefined the Western aesthetic that had previously been taken for granted.

Priced at Rs. 24,999/- Available on https://www.onitsukatiger.com/in/en-in/shop

Haute Joiallaire by Chopard

Since the presentation of the first pieces in the collection, Animal World has inspired the wonderful world of Haute Joailerie with miniature frescoes and dreamlike tales. Each animal, invested with its own symbolism, represents a fresh challenge for Chopard’s sculptors, foundry artisans, polishers and gemsetters. Thanks to their exceptional mastery of jewellery, they make the most of shapes, colours and materials, giving l

Price on request. Available at Johnsons Watch Co, Delhi & Timeskeeper, Mumbai.

Petalo Sunglasses by John Jacobs

The Petalo Sunglasses from John Jacobs are a stunning red, perfect for the festive season! The sophisticated round shape is classic and fashionable

Priced at Rs. 4000/- Available on johnjacobseyewear.com

A Windy Walk Bracelet by Shaya

With the winds rustling and awaiting winters, stock up on this versatile bijouterie for an end-of-the-year styling twist! Shaya’s extravagant pieces add an element of charm and take all your looks from basic to classic. Opal accents placed beautifully in a mesmerizing and pleasing note, Shaya’s A Windy Walk Bracelet in 925 Silver comes in a shiny oxidized finish. Representing bubbles, the most magical and optimistic creations of nature.

Priced at Rs.1,500/- Available on Instagram & Website

Isharya

These earrings are an ode to the fifth element – space. It is symbolic of the universe and features striking stones like amazonite, green aventurine, pink quartz, amber, pearl and lapis. Crafted in 18-karat gold-plated metal, let these show-stopping earrings shine with a bare neck and glossy hair.

Link to buy isharya.com

Aprajita Toor

The eye-catching pair is embellished in intricate and colourful details, the ‘RAS’ toe loop tie-ups will take you on an enchanting trip through the tiny by-lanes of Rajasthan. The skilfully handcrafted style is the epitome of style & luxury.

Link to buy: https://aprajitatoor.com/products/ras-rabari-tie-up/

Marie Claire Gold Mules for Women

The luster of Christmas celebrations calls for a prodigious contender. This pair of Marie Claire Gold Mules is the perfect accessory to make a grand entrance. The strap is intricately sequined in hues of gold to add to the glimmer of the ensemble. Thoughtfully structured with block heels, the pair couples glamour with comfort. The best part – they complement a wide array of outfits ranging in colour from white to red and black.

Priced at Rs. 1,999/- Available at Bata India Stores and website. https://www.bata.in/

Jimmy Choo

This season of gifting, Jimmy Choo shares its Holiday Edit 2022. Introducing The SHAAN Capsule Collection – a celebration of high-octane glamour that taps into the brand’s most iconic shoes and bags cast in luxurious new colours and finishes. Making it the perfect choice for the holiday season, the elegant collection is set to dress you up for occasions ranging from Christmas Eve to New Year Brunches.

Collection to be soon available in Jimmy Choo stores.

Bottega Veneta

The holiday season is here, which means it’s time to shower gifts, and Bottega Veneta’s new collection is on everyone’s wish list this year. The quintessence of the ultimate luxury, Bottega Veneta offers a wide selection of gift ideas for men, and women this holiday season. From boots to belts Bottega’s got you covered. Refresh your looks instantly with these ultra luxury accessories with a wide collection ranging from bags, boots, clutches & heels. Spoil your loved ones and fill their heart with bags full of perfection and happiness.

Available on Ajio Luxe

Michael Kors

Let the festivities begin with dates circled on your calendar and presents on your mind. Take a cue from the Michael Kors Christmas gifting guide for this holiday season. Complete your looks with the special edition of India Capsule Collection and the Parkor Collection, crafted with fine details and the IT bags of the season.

Available on Michael Kors India Website, Tata Cliq Luxury & Ajio Luxe

Coach

Tapping into the next generation’s love for playfully remixing nostalgic references through creative self-expression, Coach’s “Feel the Wonder” captures the holiday season’s spirit of warmth, joy and embracing your inner child.

This Christmas, gift your loved ones from Coach’s new holiday collection, ‘Feel the Wonder’ with the styles featuring Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch and Chan-young Yoon.

All the products are available in Coach stores in India and online it’s available on Tata Cliq Luxury and Ajio Luxe.

Kate Spade New York

The holiday collection by Kate Spade includes products ranging such as handbags, wallets, jewellery, shoes, dresses and accessories designed to enhance an entire look this holiday season.

All the products are available in Kate Spade stores in India and online it’s available on Tata Cliq Luxury and Ajio Luxe.

Panerai Luminor Due Luna GoldtechTM PAM01181

Known for its iconic dial design of the Luminor and Radiomir range, Panerai recently announced the launch of the Luminor Due Luna collection – introducing a moon phase for the first time in its history, since 1860. With its lean proportions and sharp styling, Luminor Due reinterprets the unmistakable shape and features of the iconic Luminor collection in a refined form that is equally suited to casual wear and elegant environments that call for elevated dressing. Originally a time-only model, the moon phase complication has been introduced to the collection for the very first time and stands as the centerpiece of Luminor Due Luna – the final word in its name being the Italian word for moon, which appears on the dial.

Available in four iterations, all in a 38mm that appeals to a broad spectrum of wearers, it promises to become a key pillar of the Luminor Due family. In each variation, the complication, situated at 3 o’ clock, exhibits a rotating disc with a 24 carats moon against a starry midnight blue sky.

New Season, New ColorBlock Heels to Slay In by Chere

Whether you wish to sizzle in your office parties or sparkle in a social gathering, these stylish block heels can be your perfect companion. A perfect blend of cuteness and elegance, these are versatile block heels and can be worn during multiple occasions and gatherings, making you look fresh and trendy. It can go well with classy dresses, shorts, and pants, etc.

Priced at Rs. 1,699/- Available on Chere

Legend Amrapali

What better way to express your love and spread joy this holiday season, than with little tokens of sparkle? Legend Amrapali, from the House of Amrapali, curates a line-up of elegant, everyday jewellery crafted in gold & precious stones to add that delicate hint of bling to your look. Shop a range of necklaces, earrings, and rings from Legend Amrapali.

Priced at Rs. 7,500/- Available at legendamrapali.com

SPYKAR RAW COTTON BAGGY FIT CROP LENGTH JEANS FOR WOMEN (CLARA)

It’s a raw dark denim-coloured baggy jeans. The length is crop length. Can be paired with polo t-shirts or crop tops. To elevate the look pair it with Stilettos and hoops.

Priced at Rs. 2,999/- Available on spykar.com and Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, Ajio

Tech For All

Tis the season to Choose Fitness with FireBoltt Ring Plus Red Smartwatch

The smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature and one of the biggest 1.91″ displays in the segment. Packed in a sleek square dial, the smartwatch offers an HD full-touch display with 240 280 resolution. The watch is also loaded with 100+ sports modes. Fire-Boltt Ring Plus smartwatch comes with a full metal body with changeable straps in 5 colour variants- Black, Blue, Beige, Red, and White.

FireBoltt Ring Plus Red Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499/- and available for purchase on Amazon and fireboltt.com

JBL GO 3 Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Go 3 features bold styling and rich JBL Pro Sound. With its new eye-catching edgy design, colourful fabrics, and expressive details this is a must-have accessory for your next outing. Your tunes will lift you up with JBL Pro Sound, it’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof so you can keep listening rain or shine, and with its integrated loop, you can carry it anywhere. Go 3 comes in completely new shades and colour combinations inspired by current street fashion. JBL Go 3 looks as vivid as it sounds.

Priced at Rs. 3,699/- Link to buy https://in.jbl.com/bluetooth-portables/GO+3-.html

Hero Lectro F6i

The F6i is the topmost model from the Hero Lectro portfolio and comes with a powerful 11.6 Ah battery capable of covering up to 55km on a single charge. It is perfect for enjoying long joy rides and has an LED display with an RFID key lock function.

Priced at Rs. 54,999 /- Available on herolectro.com

ViewSonic X2 Full Hd Smart LED Home Projector

This Christmas, snuggle in the blanket’s warmth and experience your movie time with the newly launched ViewSonic X2 projector. This projector is designed for home entertainment. Bringing superior colours, longer lifespan, embedded with smart features and delivering high brightness this projector is a must buy.

Adapting enhanced audio experience, the projector is also embedded with a built-in Harman Kardon speaker, giving perfect home screenings of movies, live sports, and for playing video game. For smaller rooms, this Short Throw Smart LED Home Projector can be set on a tabletop, projecting a 100″ large screen from just 1.53m away. With a 30,000-hour lifespan and 3rd generation LED technology, these projectors deliver brighter images and rich colours. The X2 projector is one of the most sought-after presents for your tech enthusiasts, friends, and family.

Priced at Rs. 2,25,000/- Available on viewsonic.com

PLAYFIT SLIM2C

It is a Bluetooth-based CALLING smartwatch with a 1.3″ fashionable and circular dial and a rich IPS display. The complete package of the design boasts of a rich, 500 nits brightness display, an IPS panel providing an all-view angle display visibility, a flat dial surface courtesy of the 2.5D glass which rests on top of the display, and an equally irresistible PLAYtime of 5-days. This sleek innovation incorporates a wide range of technological advancements and features designed to meet the on-the-go lifestyle needs of modern-day consumers.

Priced at Rs. 4,999/- Available at Amazon & theworldofplay.com

This Christmas, Make Merry with Alexa and Amazon Devices

The Holiday season is upon us once again! With the Christmas trees lit up and winter chills setting in, use Alexa and Amazon Devices to have a merrier Christmas.

Available on amazon.in

WOL3D 3D printing technology

Through cutting-edge research and innovation, the brand provides exclusive 3D printers in an effort to bridge the gap between ideation and manufacturing. WOL3D also offers 3D prototyping services as well as 3D printers, 3D filaments, 3D scanners, and 3D pens. Both children and adults can use 3D pens to hone their artistic skills. Any DIY project or even a simple sketch becomes interesting with the ability to generate 3D objects. Bring out your creative side this christmas season and experiment with 3D pens to make the festive season more fun and creative.

Price Range: Rs. 900/- onwards Available across Amazon and worldoflilliputs.com

EPOS ADAPT 160

EPOS ADAPT 160 is On-ear double-sided USB headset with ANC, certified for Microsoft Teams. It is built specifically to address the needs, with smart audio technology to ensure uncompromised performance both on the go and in the office. The headset boasts EPOS Voice technology with a noise-cancelling microphone to optimize the user’s voice and enhance their calls, and integrated EPOS ActiveGard® technology. The device is also equipped with cross-functional capabilities to simultaneously enable a superior listening experience, free from disruption – allowing it to meet increasingly overlapping personal and business needs.

Priced at Rs. 6,250/- Available on amazon.in

Blaupunkt BTW20

Blaupunkt, Leading German audio and electronics company which is known for its reliability, quality and technology announces most affordable earbuds BTW20 in only Rs. 1,299. With great sound, fantastic performance, and brilliant style at the most incredible pricing available on Amazon

Cosmic Byte’s Gaming Earphones ‘CB-EP-06’

The high-fidelity driver in the Cosmic Byte CB-EP-06 Gaming Earphone is capable of producing rich and ultra-realistic sounds. It comes with a dual microphone; for higher-quality recording, users can use the detachable microphone. Furthermore, the in-line control makes it easy to control audio and the microphone.

Priced at Rs. 899/- Available on thecosmicbyte.com

Venu 2 Plus, That Empowers Active Lifestyle

The Venu 2 Plus comes with a robust suite of health and fitness features under the concept of ‘Dear Body – Work On A New Look’. The newly in-built Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration, and stress, and generate a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics.

Priced at Rs. 50,490/- Available on garmin.co.in

Ride into the holiday season with the Arctic Fox Moon E-Kick scooter

The Moon E-kick scooter by Arctic Fox is the first made-in-India kick scooter made for adults. It has a claimed range of 20 kilometres and can be fully charged in about 4 hours. A 350W electric motor powered by this battery generates 16 Nm of peak torque. The business has also included a number of riding modes, including Speed 1, 2, and 3. Choosing one of these modes changes the vehicle’s top speed from 15 kph to 25 kph.

Priced at Rs. 29,499/- and can be purchased from arcticfox.com

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221221-183602