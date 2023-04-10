ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Rinku Singh says ‘love you’ to SRK after he posts edited ‘Pathaan’ poster

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had shared an edited picture of cricketer Rinku Singh on ‘Pathaan’ poster after his team Kolkata Knight Riders’ won against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SRK took to Twitter, where he shared the edited poster on Sunday and wrote: “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 and @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

On Monday, quoting his tweet, Singh thanked SRK for his love.

He tweeted: “Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir and thank you for your constant support.”

On the day of the match, Singh slammed five consecutive sixes off the final over to take the Knights home in dramatic fashion and concluded his innings unbeaten on 48 of 21 balls.

The thrilling win took KKR to the second spot in the standings with two wins and a healthy Net Run Rate. They will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

