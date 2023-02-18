LIFESTYLEWORLD

Rio de Janeiro Carnival returns in full force

NewsWire
0
0

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes handed the key of the city to King Momo, marking the official launch of Carnival 2023 in full force.

The Brazilian city’s carnival is the South American country’s biggest popular festival and one of the largest carnival celebrations in the world, reports Xinhua news agency.

This year, the event returns to its traditional date for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, after it was held in April 2022.

“Last year, still under the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, we could not celebrate this very important holiday as we would have liked with a spirit of humor and joy,” Paes said.

“It is with great joy, in celebration of life and democracy, that I have the honour of handing the key of the city to King Momo. Long live Rio Carnival,” the mayor exclaimed.

Meanwhile, King Momo, the symbolic monarch during the carnival, played by Djferson Mendes da Silva, did not hide his joy upon receiving the key of the city.

“After two years of pandemic, this Carnival is historic. It is with great honour that I declare Carnival officially opened,” Mendes da Silva said with the carnival queen and two carnival princesses at his side.

In total, more than 400 parades of comparsas, or groups of musicians and dancers, will entertain attendees through the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

In addition, the Sambadrome, a special venue built for the carnival, opened its doors on Friday for the parades of samba schools.

20230218-113605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Polls and voting: Urban apathy continues unabated from Shimla to Surat

    ‘Munni badnaam’ singer Mamta Sharma stopped singing for films as she...

    Delhi LG permits cafes, restaurants at 3 DDA institutions to remain...

    Your spring beauty overhaul