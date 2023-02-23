SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Rio Open: Baez breezes past Bellucci to reach last 16

Argentine sixth seed Sebastian Baez advanced to the last 16 of the ATP 500 Rio Open with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over local favorite Thomaz Bellucci.

Baez won 80 per cent of points on his first serve and 65% on his second to take the match in one hour and 35 minutes on the outdoor clay of the Jockey Club Brasileiro, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I received a lot of affection from you [fans] and I achieved much more than I expected,” said Bellucci, who had earlier announced that this tournament would be the last of his professional career.

“It was a great privilege to play in front of you and to have represented Brazil so many times. I just have to say thank you,” added the 35-year-old Brazilian, who won four career titles and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 21 in 2010.

In other matches on Wednesday, Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles beat compatriot Jaume Munar 6-3, 7-5, Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien overcame Slovakia’s Alex Molcan 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Serb Dusan Lajovic swept past Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4.

