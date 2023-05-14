Pakistan Punjab’s interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that rioters wanted to torch planes at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base in Mianwali during violent riots on May 9, media reports said.

He said most people in Mianwali were armed. “It’s an attack on Pakistan,” he said, Samaa TV reported.

Naqvi said PTI rioters burnt 108 cars and 26 buildings and also damaged ‘Safe Cities’ cameras.

Addressing a press conference at CM House in Lahore on Sunday along with the Punjab IG and Chief Secretary, Naqvi said PTI woman leader Yasmin Rashid was the key player in the attack on Jinnah House aka Corps Commander House.

He said around 3,400 people were present outside the Jinnah House while around 400 people were present inside it, and vowed to hold people accountable involved in May 9 incidents.

Naqvi claimed it was a pre-planned and coordinated attack on public and army installations.

He said two metro stations, worth a billion rupees, were burnt to ashes.

He said police were strictly advised not to open fire shots at any place and if someone trespasses in a government building, then they should act within the law.

He acknowledged that police also complained that “You send us to face stones”.

He said it was his mistake to stop police personnel from firing bullets, Samaa TV reported.

Naqvi said advertisements in the newspaper were met with very good response from the public and the government has started depositing Rs 0.2 million and Rs 0.5 million on tipoff information.

He also assured that if anyone has been arrested by mistake then he will be out from jail.

